HAND, S.C. (WBTW) – Economic development officials in Horry Could say Interstate 73 could have a major impact on the interior part of the county if it comes to be. “You think of what an interstate would do not really just for Myrtle Beach specifically, but Horry County as a whole and really the surrounding area,” Director of Economic Development and Government Relations for the Conway Chamber of Commerce Devin Parks said. “Anytime you have a brand new interstate coming in, that pumps in new jobs. You have industrial parks popping up, commercial real estate. The more jobs you have, the more people you have living here.”

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO