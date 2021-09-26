CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

Knightdale to save $293K through refinancing

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNIGHTDALE — By refinancing three loans, officials say the town of Knightdale will save around $293,000. The town has around 13 debt projects totaling $11.9 million, according to Finance Director Tim Flora. His department looked at refinancing some of those debts to generate savings due to lower interest rates. It also wanted to consolidate the town’s debt to free up collateral and create flexibility for anticipated future debt.

