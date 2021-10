AMES, Iowa — Iowa State take the field at Jack Trice Stadium for the first time in two weeks on Saturday when it takes on Kansas. The Cyclones return from back-t0-back road games with a 2-2 record and an 0-1 record in Big 12 play. Kansas, on the other hand, enters the contest in the midst of a three-game losing streak. The Jayhawks won their first game of the season against FCS South Dakota and have lost to Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Duke since. Saturday's game will be Iowa State's first home night game of the season.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO