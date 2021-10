The Lady Badgers lost in three sets to the Lake Belton Broncos on Friday. Those sets, however, do not show how close the match actually was, as all three sets were inside of two points near the end of each. The final scores were 27-25, 26-24, 25-22. The Lady Badgers fought hard in the match and if a couple of points in any of the sets had gone the other way, Lampasas could have won the match. …

12 DAYS AGO