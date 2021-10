LA GRANDE, OR - Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country had a strong performance at the Eastern Oregon Invite on Friday, with both the No. 11 women and No. 6 men capturing the team titles. The women finished with a score of 41 points and the men scored 30. The men had five Warriors in the top 10 and the women had four, which helped both teams pack up well and finish on top.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO