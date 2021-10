Europe need to produce an historic comeback to retain the Ryder Cup after the United States opened up an 11-5 lead at Whistling Straits.A third straight victory for Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia and a dramatic last-hole success for Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton kept the away side’s slim hopes alive, although they will have to surpass the famous ‘Miracle at Medinah’ to retain the trophy.On that occasion they trailed 10-6 heading into the 12 singles, but this time Steve Stricker’s side need just three and a half points on Sunday to complete victory.Shot of the dayRyder Cup Sergio! 🐐#TeamEurope...

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO