CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs are planning to be “really active in free agency”

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimism in Chicago. After a report at the beginning of the season stating “big money spending would be back soon enough“, Jed Hoyer has redoubled his efforts by stating the team plans to be “really active” in free agency. Of course, spending big money in free agency and being really active could mean two different things.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 19

Chicago Cubs, Iowa Cubs, Tennessee Smokies, Minor League Baseball, Major League Baseball, Tyler Ladendorf, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, List of Gold Glove Award winners at shortstop, Iowa, sports season. Today was the last day of the minor league season for the Smokies, SB Cubs and Pelicans. The Minor League Wrap will...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals will meet the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader from Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The Cardinals have been playing very well as of late, winning three out of four in their previous series against the Brewers. As for the Cubs, they are coming off two straight losses to the Twins and will look to bounce back this afternoon at home.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Jed Hoyer
FanSided

Chicago Cubs lack a clear succession plan if they trade Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras blasted a mammoth game-tying home run in Saturday’s loss to the Brewers, standing and admiring the shot – which measured in just shy of 470 feet. But it wasn’t enough, with the Chicago Cubs dropping an 11th consecutive matchup with Milwaukee. The home run was Contreras’ 20th of...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Nico Hoerner Returns!

There were a lot of roster moves today, if you haven’t seen them yet. The Bears are playing today at noon – and we might see even more Justin Fields than week 1 – but the Cubs are also on tap today, with their final matchup against the Brewers here in 2021. Obviously, this season went in two very different directions for these two franchises, but … well, there’s always next year.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Rematch vs. Corbin Burnes

The Cubs dropped the opener in Milwaukee late last night, inching the Brewers closer to their expected NL Central clincher (Magic Number: 4). Hopefully, the Cubs can hold them off for another couple days, but the last time Corbin Burnes faced the Cubs, he struck out 15 batters in 8 scoreless innings. And as a matter of fact, he struck out 14 batters in 8.0 scoreless innings against Cleveland in his last start, so … I’m not exactly betting against him tonight.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs activate Hoerner, Thompson; DFA longtime Cub Maples

MILWAUKEE — A series of pregame moves Sunday in Milwaukee put rookie Keegan Thompson on the mound as the starter against the Brewers in the teams’ season-series finale and jettisoned command-challenged reliever Dillon Maples from the organization after a decade with the Cubs. Thompson (shoulder inflammation) missed 16 days on...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: With Jon Lester on the Mound

The Cardinals have Jon Lester on the mound to protect their 14-game winning streak. The Cubs have Adrian Sampson on the mound to break their 4-game losing streak. That’s life. And this is the Cubs lineup for the third game between these two teams this weekend. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1....
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Chicago Cubs series preview

Tuesday: RHP Griffin Jax (3-4, 6.65 ERA) vs. RHP Alec Mills (6-6, 4.50) Wednesday: RHP Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.12 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.81) The Twins (65-85) were idle on Monday after losing two of three in Toronto over the weekend. The Twins are 3-7 in their past 10 games. ... The Twins lost two games to the Cubs at Target Field on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, falling to 8-10 in interleague games this season. The Twins scored only one run in those two games with the Cubs. The Twins won two of three games at Wrigley Field last September. ... C Mitch Garver, who has been sidelined since Aug. 25, is expected to rejoin the team in Chicago. … 1B Miguel Sano, who has hit three home runs in his past seven games, is one home run away from becoming the seventh player in Twins history with multiple seasons with at least 30 home runs.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Wrigley Field schedule ends in a whimper

It has been a very tough season for the Chicago Cubs. They have done a lot of losing this year and it led to some big changes. They traded away big names like Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel, and Ryan Tepera so you know they are in full rebuild mode now. It has been tough to watch but sometimes these things happen in sports.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs History: Longtime Cubs who turned into Cardinals

Ask a Chicago Cubs fan in 2016 how they would feel if they saw World Series hero Jon Lester pitching in a Cardinals uniform one day. The reaction would probably include cringing and denial of such a thing. Fast forward to 2021 and Lester indeed became a member of the Cardinals via trade from the Washington Nationals and pitched against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Willson Contreras to the Marlins this offseason?

The Chicago Cubs have already traded away most of their core from the mid to late 2010s, though catcher Willson Contreras remains on the team. However, his days calling Chicago home may be numbered. With one year left on his contract, the trade rumors are undoubtedly going to swirl as we head into the offseason.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

50 years ago Bill Melton won the AL home run crown. Not even a celebration on Rush Street the night before could stop the Chicago White Sox slugger.

Salvador Perez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani enter the final days of an intriguing home run race reminiscent of another memorable battle 50 years ago. The 1971 American League battle between Chicago White Sox third baseman Bill Melton, Oakland Athletics slugger Reggie Jackson and Detroit Tigers first baseman Norm Cash came down to the final day of the season, but Melton was the only ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy