We had 2 games on the ESN Streams Tuesday night and our re-caps, post game shows and video highlights are all below. The Curtis Vikings and Sumner Spartans came in with an early collision of SPSL 4A unbeatens and the Vikings came away with the win. Curtis got on the board in the 1st half and went to the break with the 1-0 lead off a Katie Riggins spectacular outside the 18 loft shot in the 18th minute with the assist going to Kennedy Maricle-Conroy. In the 2nd half the Vikings came out aggressive looking for that insurance goal and found it in the 43rd when Noelle Lordahl connected on a shot off a corner that ping-ponged around and it was a steep 2-0 lead for Curtis.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO