In their first game since November 2019, Princeton football dominated defensively en route to a 32–0 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in Bethlehem, PA. "We moved the ball as well as we ever moved it for a first game," Head Coach Bob Surace told Princeton Athletics. "I also love how the defense ran to the ball. It was the fastest we've played and best we've tackled for a first game in a long time."

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO