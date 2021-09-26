Let's Go: Calendar events for fall
Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, please check event websites and social media for all the latest updates. > 9/30-10/10, Tulsa State Fair The Tulsa State Fair entertains festival-goers with an array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, concerts, art and more. Find all of your favorite foods on a stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore. Musical acts include Josh Turner, Vanilla Ice and the Ying Yang Twins, Dru Hill, Eli Young Band and P.O.D.tulsaworld.com
