Tulsa Botanic DIG offers fall picnic feel; RibCrib Golf tournament Oct. 4
Tulsa Botanic Garden’s ninth annual D.I.G. — short for Day In the Garden — will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive. The family-oriented event will offer the feel of a fall picnic, with a catered lunch and live music from Gregory Fallis & The Green Horns brass band and Hot Toast Music Company. Activities at the come-and-go event will include decorating mini-pumpkins to take home, stations where kids can make giant bubbles, a scavenger hunt and photo booth for taking family snapshots.tulsaworld.com
