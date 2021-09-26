Michael Overall: Construction of the historic Hotel Tulsa was once delayed, proving that some things never change

On a Tuesday night in April 1910, more than a dozen Tulsa businessmen crowded into an attorney’s office for a late meeting, where the mood must have seemed a little tense. Earlier that day, the investors had finalized the purchase of a $55,000 lot at the corner of Third Street and Cincinnati Avenue. And they had already announced plans to build a 10-story hotel, a project Tulsa desperately needed as the population exploded during the Oil Boom.