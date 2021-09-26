How to insert PDF into a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation

Free graphics aren't written on stone in Microsoft PowerPoint. Many will allow you to ungroup all the pieces, use what you want and delete what you don't. Graphics can be a huge part of your PowerPoint presentation. From icons to bullet points, to animated images, you have a design in your head, but you may not have the skills of a graphic artist or designer to create it. When this happens, you can certainly hire a professional—and you should in some situations. On the other hand, with the amount of free graphic art out there, it's worth finding something that sort of meets your needs and then adapting it. You don't need any specialized skills. You only need a good feel for what you want.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 10 DAYS AGO