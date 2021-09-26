Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Seven innings in first win

Diaz (1-0) got the win in Saturday's 14-1 rout of Seattle, allowing one run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings. Making his second big league appearance, Diaz took over for an injured Jaime Barria in the third inning and stayed in to pitch the remainder of the game after Los Angeles tallied eight runs in the bottom of the inning to earn his first win. The 25-year-old required just 98 pitched to navigate seven innings and the quality performance may have earned him another opportunity to prove his worth in the season's final week.