CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Seven innings in first win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Diaz (1-0) got the win in Saturday's 14-1 rout of Seattle, allowing one run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings. Making his second big league appearance, Diaz took over for an injured Jaime Barria in the third inning and stayed in to pitch the remainder of the game after Los Angeles tallied eight runs in the bottom of the inning to earn his first win. The 25-year-old required just 98 pitched to navigate seven innings and the quality performance may have earned him another opportunity to prove his worth in the season's final week.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani puts final touches on AL MVP resume with latest historic feat

Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Seattle
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Continue Road Trip With Extra-Innings Win Against Rockies

Julio Urias and Antonio Senzatela each fired three perfect innings before a prototypical Coors Field game broke out that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers outlast the Colorado Rockies for a 5-4 win in 10 innings. After Trea Turner’s soft chopper went for an infield single in the top of the...
MLB
arcamax.com

Lewin Diaz's 10th-inning walk-off home run helps Miami Marlins avoid sweep by Pirates

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins avoided the sweep. Lewin Diaz hit a lead-off, walk-off, two-run home run in the 10th inning to back another strong performance from ace Sandy Alcantara as well as two previous rally attempts as the Marlins defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Sunday at loanDepot park after dropping the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday. Miami is 63-86. Pittsburgh is 56-93.
MLB
wdnonline.com

Late-inning comeback gives Hydro-Eakly win

HYDRO — Hydro-Eakly used a late-inning comeback to beat Lookeba-Sickles Tuesday, 5-2. The Lady Bobcats were trailing 2-1 headed into the bottom of the fifth inning. A 4-run inning turned a 1-run deficit into a 3-run lead and win. Lotti Parker pitched a complete game, giving up 2 runs on 6 hits, while walking five and striking out three. Early on, Lookeba-Sickles had the advantage, taking a 1-0…
HYDRO, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
San Bernardino County Sun

Rookie journeyman Jhonathan Diaz debuts in Angels’ loss to A’s

ANAHEIM ― On Aug. 9, 2013, the Boston Red Sox agreed to terms with four prospects from Latin America. One was an infielder named Rafael Devers. Another was a 16-year-old left-handed pitcher from Venezuela, Jhonathan Diaz. Diaz spent the next seven years in the Red Sox organization, never advancing beyond...
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Frankie Montas: Seven one-hit innings

Montas got a no-decision in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Angels, allowing one hit and four walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings. Other than a two-out two-on jam in the third, Montas breezed through Los Angeles' lineup and was in line for his fourth straight win until Sergio Romo blew the lead in the ninth. After a rocky first three months, Montas has a 2.40 ERA across 14 turns since the start of July.
MLB
bostonnews.net

MLB roundup: Giants earn wild 11-inning win over Braves

Kevin Gausman, pinch-hitting because San Francisco had run out of position players on the bench, lifted a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th inning Friday night as the Giants outlasted the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-5. The matchup of division leaders saw both teams hit game-extending home runs inthe ninth. Travis...
MLB
dallassun.com

Jake Fraley hits 3-run double as Mariners defeat Angels

Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings to match Shohei Ohtani as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Jake Fraley hit a bases-loaded double in a fourth-run eighth inning as the Mariners broke a 1-1 tie. Seattle's Jarred Kelenic and Los Angeles'...
MLB
elisportsnetwork.com

Tyler Anderson racks up seven K’s over seven innings for Mariners in 4-2 win over Athletics

Seattle Mariners pitcher Tyler Anderson struck out seven batters and gave up just one run over seven innings in the Seattle Mariners’ 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. Marwin Gonzalez homered and drove in five, including a grand slam, as the Houston Astros blanked the Los Angeles Angels, 10-0. Framber Valdez pitched seven scoreless innings in the victory. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLB
Redlands Daily Facts

Angels rally in ninth inning, lose to A’s in 10th

ANAHEIM ― For the second consecutive day, the Angels mounted a ninth-inning rally against the Oakland A’s, hoping to overcome a two-run deficit. Tied 2-2 going into the 10th inning, the A’s got a run against Angels closer Raisel Iglesias to win, 3-2, Sunday before an announced crowd of 22,456 at Angel Stadium.
MLB
houstonmirror.com

Astros pull out 12-inning win over Angels

Jose Altuve hit a two-run double in a four-run 12th inning to help the visiting Houston Astros earn a 9-5 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. The Astros, who have won seven of their past eight games, will attempt to complete a four-game series Thursday. Houston (91-61) trimmed its magic number to clinch the AL West to three.
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

Braves ride big 5th inning to win, extend NL East lead

PHOENIX — (AP) — Austin Riley was smacking baseballs all around Chase Field on Monday night. Adam Duvall hit one so hard it left the yard by a long, long way. The Atlanta Braves have ridden the ups and downs of a playoff race for weeks now. It's safe to say this was definitely one of the good days.
MLB
South Bend Tribune

SB Cubs close season with win in extra innings

The South Bend Cubs closed out their 2021 season on a high note Sunday. The Cubs rallied to edge a strong Quad Cities team 5-4 in 10 innings at Modern Woodmen Park. South Bend plated a pair of runs in the top of the 10th frame and then held on in the bottom of the inning to claim the win in High A minor league baseball action.
SOUTH BEND, IN
NBC Sports

Wade Jr. keeps amazing ninth-inning run going in big win

SAN DIEGO -- The Giants have 11 more games to try and wrap up what would be a stunning NL West title, but their postseason fate is not the only thing that must be solidified before October arrives. At some point, the Giants and their fan base must decide on just one nickname for LaMonte Wade Jr.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy