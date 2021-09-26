CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers Magic Number at one

By Evan Witalison
wtmj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociated Press MILWAUKEE (AP) – Corbin Burnes pitched seven brilliant innings to win his ninth consecutive decision and the Milwaukee Brewers moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title with a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets. The Brewers, already assured a fourth straight playoff berth, can wrap up the division crown Sunday with a win at home against the Mets or a Cardinals loss to the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee won its second straight following a five-game skid. Burnes scattered five hits, striking out nine and walking one. Josh Hader earned his 34th save in 35 opportunities. Eduardo Escobar drove in both runs for Milwaukee with a third-inning single off Rich Hill.

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Crescent

Cubs 6, Brewers 4: Rare bullpen meltdown allows Cubs to end losing streak vs. Brewers, whose magic number remains at 3

The Chicago Cubs, who had served as the Milwaukee Brewers’ punching bag all season, finally punched back Sunday. Having lost 11 consecutive games to the Brewers and 15 of the previous 18 meetings this season, the sagging Cubs took advantage of one last chance to stop the madness, rallying for five runs in the eighth inning to pull out a 6-4 victory at American Family Field.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Cardinals Playoff Odds: What is St. Louis’ magic number?

The St. Louis Cardinals’ magic number is down to one. The St. Louis Cardinals have won 16 consecutive games. Their win on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs trimmed their magic number to one game, bringing them within one victory of clinching the second National League wild card spot, making their historic — and unlikely — win streak that much more impressive.
MLB
wtmj.com

Brewers fall in St. Louis 6-2

Excuse us while we flash our division title right now. However, the celebrations on the field of Busch Stadium certainly warranted as the Cardinals clinched the second NL Wild Card spot beating the Brewers on Tuesday extending their historic winning streak to 17 games. The lack of offensive output on...
MLB
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Decisions, Decisions

With the NL Central division locked-up, the Milwaukee Brewers have little to play for the next several days. It appears to be a coveted situation for Brewers Manager Craig Counsell. While the Brewers position is certainly better than the alternative, Counsell faces several tricky decisions with his players. Rest is...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Corbin Burnes
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Plenty To Play For

There’s never nothing to play for. It may feel that way right now for the Milwaukee Brewers, who have clinched the division and are locked into a first round matchup with the winner of the NL East. While the rest of their regular season games don’t matter in the standings,...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

50 years ago Bill Melton won the AL home run crown. Not even a celebration on Rush Street the night before could stop the Chicago White Sox slugger.

Salvador Perez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani enter the final days of an intriguing home run race reminiscent of another memorable battle 50 years ago. The 1971 American League battle between Chicago White Sox third baseman Bill Melton, Oakland Athletics slugger Reggie Jackson and Detroit Tigers first baseman Norm Cash came down to the final day of the season, but Melton was the only ...
MLB
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Take Your Pick

It’s a fun game to play every time your team reaches the post-season. It’s called: pick the path. Does the Brewers ideal path to the World Series include a future series against the Cardinals or Dodgers…or maybe the Giants?. An historic late season run – featuring a 17-game winning streak...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Ap#The Milwaukee Brewers#Nl Central#The New York Mets#The Chicago Cubs
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
FanSided

What is the Atlanta Braves magic number to clinch the NL East?

The Atlanta Braves are in a tough competition with the Philadelphia Phillies over control of the NL East. But what’s their magic number?. After losing to the San Diego Padres in the first-game of a doubleheader on Friday, 6-5, the Atlanta Braves have a one-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. If the Braves can win against the Padres late tonight, they will hold a one-game lead in the division.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy