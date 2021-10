After a solid showing at the Havre Invite, the Havre High cross country teams were looking to carry that over to the Mountain West Classic in Missoula this past Saturday. However, they competed against over 80 teams at the meet and over 300 runners in each meet. With that many competitors, Havre finished in the middle of the pack as the boys team finished 39th and the girls team finished 37th.

HAVRE, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO