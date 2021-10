HOUSTON (WNCN) – Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards and ran in two touchdowns to help guide the Panthers to their third win to begin the season, 24-9 in Houston. Carolina scored all three of its touchdowns on the ground, even though Christian McCaffrey exited the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. Darnold’s two short runs into the end zone bookended the game with him scoring from 5 yards out less than 10 minutes in, then punching one in from a yard out with 4:07 to go.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO