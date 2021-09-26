CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Sept. 25)

By 406mtsports.com
Independent Record
 6 days ago

6-Man • No. 7 Power-Dutton-Brady 46, Valier 0: Kellan Doheny threw four touchdown passes and caught a fifth as the Titans coasted past the Panthers. Doheny's tosses went for 19 and 55 yards to John Baringer, 20 to Spencer Lehnerz and 55 to Gavin Sealey. Lehnerz also scored on a 7-yard run and Doheny's TD reception went for 22 yards from Jacob Feldmann. Tyler Ellsworth was 5-for-6 on extra points, providing PDB with 10 points with his leg.

