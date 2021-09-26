CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Seeing Beyond: Respect goes a long way

By Cortney Stewart
Citrus County Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past 18 months have shed new light on some of the most underrepresented positions in society. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fast-food workers, grocery store clerks and stockers, and convenience store attendants were quickly recognized as “essential personnel.” The world, for the first time in most of our lives, literally shut down. The question of how we were going to maintain our lives working from home was quickly answered by those who continued working “at the office,” so to speak.

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

If Larry Elder wins, he will ban schools teaching that little white boys and girls are oppressors, little black boys and girls are eternal victims

Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
EDUCATION
Gillette News Record

Beyond grief, because life goes on

At first, grief seems overwhelming because it is. It almost kills you, quite literally, and I don’t feel good admitting that. But it’s the truth. At first life goes on without you. Beside you. Away from you. Apart from you. Very, very distant from you. Jill Pertler is an award-winning...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Discipline#American
Sunderland Echo

School tells parents to stop wearing dressing gowns when dropping off children

A primary school has fuelled a social media debate after calling on parents to stop wearing dressing gowns when they drop off their children. In a Facebook post, Ayresome Primary School in Middlesbrough warned parents that nightwear is “not appropriate”. What did the primary school say?. The school reportedly posted:...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Expanded museum traces legacy of slavery in America

The statues of chained men, women and children stick hauntingly out of sand as simulated waves crash overhead, a symbol to the estimated two million people for whom the slave trade ended in a watery grave in the Atlantic Ocean The exhibit is part on an expanded museum created by the Equal Justice Initiative that focuses on the legacy of slavery in America. The expanded Legacy Museum — a companion to the group’s well-known memorial to lynching victims — opens Friday and takes visitors on a journey through the origins of the slave trade through the civil rights era...
MUSEUMS
riverdalepress.com

Looking beyond the treetops to see what's really out there

So here I am looking out across the Bronx and the Hudson under this nearly clear September sky, a day short of the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks. Tomorrow, the skies are supposed to be as completely clear as they were that day, before smoke and soot and ash and more blocked the sun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
libertywingspan.com

Wingspan goes beyond the newsroom with dream interview project

Looking for a way to bring a new energy to the Wingspan newsroom, newspaper advisor Brian Higgins turned to something random. “I was sitting at home and trying to think of things to do for Wingspan that were a little bit different,” Higgins said. “And I just thought of the idea, why don’t we reach out and try to get some big-time interviews and so I made that a class project.”
JOBS
goodmenproject.com

10 Ways to Gain Respect in the Workplace

If you’re getting passed on promotions, talked down to, or just not taken seriously at work, it’s probably because your coworkers and managers don’t respect you. Earning the respect of your coworkers and management team will earn you popularity, influence, and most likely an increase in position and pay. Earning...
JOBS
Newswise

Long COVID symptoms in children rarely persist beyond 12 weeks

Newswise — Long COVID symptoms rarely persisted beyond 12 weeks in children and adolescents unlike adults. But more studies were required to investigate the risk and impact of long COVID in young people to help guide vaccine policy decisions in Australia, according to a review led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI).
KIDS
Bill Abbate

Is There Another Way to See the World?

How we see the world is such a broad subject we could spend weeks discussing it, even in part. If you think I am exaggerating, look at how often the world attempts to "help" us see in various ways.
newhavenarts.org

Pride Center Goes “Beyond The Binary”

Thursday's panel. Screenshot via Facebook Live. Find the language. Find yourself. Find acceptance. Self-discovery, self-expression, and affirmation were on the table last Thursday night, as five members of Connecticut’s non-binary community gathered virtually for Beyond the Binary II. Presented by the New Haven Pride Center as part of its Pride New Haven programming, the panel discussion challenged the idea that there is only one way to be non-binary.
NEW HAVEN, CT
femalefirst.co.uk

US woman charged for 'brief emotion' during medical exam

A woman in the United States was billed for showing 'brief emotion' during a routine medical examination. A woman in the US was charged for showing 'brief emotion' during her medical examination. The lady, named only as Midge, went to the doctors for a routine exam and saw the words...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy