Seeing Beyond: Respect goes a long way

The past 18 months have shed new light on some of the most underrepresented positions in society. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fast-food workers, grocery store clerks and stockers, and convenience store attendants were quickly recognized as “essential personnel.” The world, for the first time in most of our lives, literally shut down. The question of how we were going to maintain our lives working from home was quickly answered by those who continued working “at the office,” so to speak.