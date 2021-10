The Friends of the Daviess County Public Library annual book sale begins Monday and runs through Oct. 3. Customers can purchase a bag for $5 at the DCPL checkout counter and fill it up with as many books as it will hold. Book carts will be located near the Kentucky Room on the first floor of the library. New carts will be added daily or while supplies last.

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO