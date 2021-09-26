CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after win vs. Kansas State

By Cody Nagel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State put up points in a hurry during the first half of its 31-13 win against No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday, but was held scoreless after halftime for the second straight week. The Cowboys had three offensive touchdowns, a field goal and a fumble recovery in the end zone 25 minutes into the game. The offense, which seemed to find a rhythm early, picked up just eight first downs in the second half.

