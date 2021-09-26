Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after win vs. Kansas State

The Oklahoma State Cowboys got out of Boise, Idaho with a 21-20 win on Saturday night. But it wasn’t pretty, and it almost didn’t happen. The game had a wild finish that was capped off with a blocked field goal to save the win for the Pokes. However a couple of plays earlier, Brock Martin was called for a suspect “roughing the passer” penalty that got the Broncos into Cowboys territory on the drive. During his Monday press conference, Mike Gundy was asked about that play, to which he said, “Yeah, they missed the call.”

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO