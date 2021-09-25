Getting Down To Basics with Collections

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePaint Job – Renovate Your House With the Help of Professionals. Are you thinking of hiring painting services to do some interior decorating for you home? If yes, here are a few things that you should consider before hiring anyone. Hiring painting services should be done after considering their credibility, experience, repute and the quality of the work they do. Painting services have come to be an essential part of interior decoration especially in homes. These painting services ensure that every part of the house is well decorated and the interiors are shining with beauty.

Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Tiny Home Interiors that will be the major inspiration you need to create the tiny home of your dreams!

2020 was a major wake-up call for the world, and since then everyone’s been aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living. As a result, tiny homes have been taking over the architectural world and they continue to grow popular by the day. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. And one thing is for sure – tiny homes are here to stay! And just because they are tiny in size, does not mean they cannot be beautifully done! This collection of tiny home interiors are major inspiration goals, proving big things come in small packages. Warm, peaceful, and organic – these interiors will have you drooling over them! If you’re planning to shift to a tiny home, these designs are all the major inspo you need, to build the tiny home of your dreams.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Commercial Property#Interior Decorating#Interior Decoration##Ppg Paint
Robb Report

9 Must-Have Furniture Pieces, According to 3 of the World’s Top Interior Designers

In home design, trends such as conversation pits and waterbeds come and (thankfully) go. Only a select few furnishings endure, and these timeless pieces are sought after by both hard-core collectors and aesthetes looking to punch up their spaces. Three top interior designers share their picks for the sofas, chairs and tables that they’d select for their own homes, no matter the season. Robert Couturier — Robert Couturier Inc. Louis XV Fauteuil chair “This is the first time in the history of furniture that a seat was created for comfort. It is as comfortable today as it was then—its lines are...
INTERIOR DESIGN
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Woman's World

Remove Mold and Mildew From Bathtub Corner Tiles With This Simple Hack

When you’re cleaning your bathroom, nothing is more frustrating than trying to remove stubborn mold and mildew. The worst site for stuck-on mold is the shower corner tiles and the corners of your bathtub. But luckily, removing the grime from bathroom corners is easier than ever thanks to a super simple cleaning hack you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

The Best Toilet Paper Rolls To Buy in 2021

Admittedly, there have been many inventions that are more important than toilet paper, but we still think TP rates pretty high on the list of greatest products ever made. Most of us don’t go a day (or even hours) without using some highly cushioned paper on our derrieres. Trying to figure out how many squares of toilet paper the average person uses in their life feels like a mathematical impossibility, but one thing we do know is that it makes a difference what you wipe with. Toilet paper has the tough job of cleaning up messes while still being gentle on...
SHOPPING
Domaine

How to Clean a Bathtub in 8 Easy Steps

You'd think that, because your bathtub is a place you clean yourself, it should stay relatively clean compared to other areas of your home (and other areas of your bathroom). But hard water deposits, body oils, soap scum, mildew, and even mold can easily build up in a tub over time, which means you should prioritize cleaning yours on a regular basis. After all, who wants to soak or shower in a dirty tub?
HOME & GARDEN
Dallas News

This 1930s Lakewood charmer has four bedrooms, a guest quarters and a basement

Looking for a historic home with just the right amount of modern updates? This 1930s home in Lakewood could fit the bill. The home at 6908 Lakeshore Drive in Dallas has classic design elements like arched doorways, crown molding and paneling on the walls. It also has modern amenities like an eat-in kitchen and large bedrooms.
DALLAS, TX
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Artefact,’ a Whimsical 262-Foot Superyacht With the Most Spacious Interior in Its Class

Meet Artefact, a yacht ahead of its time. The exterior’s whimsical curves made this superyacht the toast of last week’s Monaco Yacht Show, but its universal appeal didn’t happen by coincidence. The world’s largest 262-foot boat (by volume) was meticulously planned for years by her owner, an engineer, and build captain to be a cutting-edge, diesel-electric wunderkind. The futuristic façade and eco credentials have grabbed the headlines, but Artefact’s interior is what may eventually reset the course for future yacht design. “We didn’t rush into Artefact,” Captain Aaron Clark told Robb Report, during an in-depth tour of the yacht last week in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home gets a design upgrade making it more spacious and futuristic!

Nestron is one of my favorite tiny home builders – they are modern, minimal, and AI-enabled! The sure in tiny homes is not a design trend but an architectural movement that is here to stay, they are more affordable, more sustainable, and more conducive to our evolving flexible lifestyles when compared to traditional houses. Nestron’s latest model is the Cube Two X which has been built upon the existing Cube Two’s functionality and aesthetics with more upgrades keeping in mind a bigger family instead of a two-person household. Take the full virtual tour here!
HOME & GARDEN
tworivertimes.com

Autumn is the Time to Get ‘Down’ to Comfort

RED BANK – This week’s weather may have belied the fact that autumn is almost here, but cooler temperatures really are just around the corner. And as the glow of summer begins to fade, it’s time to get cozy with the warmth of one of nature’s best insulators – down.
RED BANK, NJ
shorelineareanews.com

Get Your food business off the ground with Food Business Basics

Did you spend quarantine baking or cooking and want to take your sweets or sourdough to the next level?. Learn how to share your culinary passion with your community in Food Business Basics, an online course offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College. Join Devra Gartenstein, founder of Patty...
LIFESTYLE
painterskeys.com

Back to basics

If your intention is to make unique, somewhat abstracted works with a distinctive style and a unique personality, you may not be able to go directly there. Indeed, some accomplished artists insist that you can’t reach a significant level of distinction without a solid grounding in the basics. By basics we mean that a person is comfortable and somewhat proficient with academic drawing, composition, colour control and other technical skills. This means the development of processes and techniques where design achievement works hand in hand with applied knowledge of perspective, aerial perspective and other devices, as well as familiarity with concepts of form, colour selection and the confident understanding and application of light and shade.
VISUAL ART
Just Minnie

Broccoli Basics

This vegetable has been widely studied for its medicinal properties, which include antibacterial and immunity-boosting activities. It is rich in vitamin C and fiber and has the highest level of carotenoids that’s healthy lutein. Broccoli also has an excellent source of indole-3-carbinol, a chemical that boosts DNA repair in cells and appears to block the growth of cancer cells.

