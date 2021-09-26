The Future of Senior Living

Goodwin House has announced plans to develop a new senior living campus in the Peterson Companies’ Avonlea project along Rt. 50 west of South Riding. “Over the next two years, the number of older adults needing high quality, financially accessible senior living in our country will nearly double, and Loudoun County will see its population of older adults grow faster than any other area in Northern Virginia,” Goodwin House President & CEO Rob Liebreich said in announcing the new project. “We see thesegrowing demographics of older adults and believe our mission calls us to find additional ways to support, honor and uplift the lives of older adults and those who care for them through the development of a not-for-profit senior living community at the Avonlea.”

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO