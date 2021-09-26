Emerald Downs Results Saturday September 25th, 2021
9th-$7,480, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.130, 44.640, 1:09.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.530. Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Itsmyluckyday-Princess Campbell. Scratched: Guardingthemoney, Jimjimmyjames. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Prince of Luck119651-11-11-½1-1½M. Anderson11.406.603.604.70. More Honor122412-hd2-22-32-1¼A. Anaya6.604.605.60. Doctor Bruce S.121835-hd5-25-23-½J. Zunino6.2017.50. Officer of War124343-14-½3-14-nkA. Cruz4.30. Rocket Power124266-1½6-hd4-½5-2½J....www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0