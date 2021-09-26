CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Emerald Downs Results Saturday September 25th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

9th-$7,480, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.130, 44.640, 1:09.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.530. Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Itsmyluckyday-Princess Campbell. Scratched: Guardingthemoney, Jimjimmyjames. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Prince of Luck119651-11-11-½1-1½M. Anderson11.406.603.604.70. More Honor122412-hd2-22-32-1¼A. Anaya6.604.605.60. Doctor Bruce S.121835-hd5-25-23-½J. Zunino6.2017.50. Officer of War124343-14-½3-14-nkA. Cruz4.30. Rocket Power124266-1½6-hd4-½5-2½J....

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

World Long Drive Championship: Bryson DeChambeau THROUGH after nuking more bombs

Bryson DeChambeau has qualified for the next round of the Professional Long Driver's Association World Championship. DeChambeau cruised into qualifying for the round of 32 and will compete again tomorrow evening before they cut the field again. He will attempt to get into the final eight to cap off a...
GOLF
KJCT8

Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 25th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Football, Volleyball, Soccer, and Softball. New Mexico Highlands 0, Colorado Mesa 3 (25-18, 25-11, 25-11) Boys Varsity Soccer. Grand Junction 2, Glenwood Springs 3. GJ Central 6. Cortez 0. Varsity Softball (Southwestern Softball Classic) Green Mountain...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Woodbine-4-Add

4th_$39,181, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy. Off 6:25. Time 1:36.88. Good. Also Ran_Entry to Heaven, Veloce, Selfmade, Souper Cohiba, Lion Kingdom, Lyrical Gangster, Lion's Goldenheart, Breathlessnthesand, Itmakesmewonder, Whiskey Victor. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $39.17. $1 Daily Double (3-10) paid $67.10. $1 Exacta (10-3) paid $35.95. $0.2 Superfecta (10-3-4-9) paid $181.42. $0.2 Trifecta (10-3-4) paid $26.52.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Charles Town Results Friday

1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f, clear. Off 7:15. Time 0:53.98. Fast. Scratched_Woodsong's Castle. Also Ran_Driven to Succeed, Just Ask Me. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $20.50. $1 Superfecta (5-1-3-6) paid $127.70. $1 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $52.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norski121787 1 2#Matias5#Equibase Company Llc
midfloridanewspapers.com

Fort Pierre Entries, Sunday

1st_$15,000, alc, 3YO up, 5f. 2nd_$4,320, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 5f. 3rd_$4,320, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 2½f. 4th_$15,000, stk, 3YO up, 2½f. 5th_$4,320, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5f. Dance for Ransom124Crimson Jet124. Master Juba124Mitchell County124. Xavier Davey124Big Macintosh124. 6th_$3,500, alc, 3YO, 2½f. Riii Gedit124Shrimpee124. Im Chasin Wagons124Apollitical Stunner124.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Golden Gate Fields Results Friday October 1st, 2021

7th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.800, 49.120, 1:13.720, 1:26.340, 00.000, 1:39.130. Scratched: Runnin Diva, Splashing, Say It With Roses. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Paige Runner124242-1½2-1½2-22-31-¾A. Espinoza3.402.402.200.70. Slew of Fashion120411-1½1-11-11-12-1¾A. Ayuso3.002.402.60. Convince124334-1½3-hd3-13-33-9¼P. Terrero2.209.90. Mollie O ' McEvoy124555554-74-3F. Monroy5.40. Yangtze River124123-hd4-24-155B. Pena8.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-6-3)...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Remington Park Results Friday October 1st, 2021

6th-$20,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.870, 49.210, 1:14.080, 00.000, 00.000, 1:32.200. Backshot120274-13-hd3-31-½R. Eramia4.803.202.401.40. Easter Snap120321-½1-hd1-hd2-1I. Diego4.002.403.40. Oh My Aching Arch122833-½2-12-hd3-2¼L. Goncalves3.005.10. Crypto Gold12059996-14-¾F. Wethey Jr.5.50. Got No Kash120787-16-1½4-hd5-hdL. Luzzi22.50. Winter Wolf120446-hd8-hd8-hd6-½L. Quinonez13.60. Declare War120955-14-hd5-hd7-¾L. Wade14.10. Free Dream122168-hd7-hd7-1½8-7½J. Medina76.60.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Laurel Race Course Results Friday October 1st, 2021

6th-$33,475, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.190, 45.730, 57.960, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.230. Trainer: Emanuel Geralis. Winner: CH F, 3, by Uncle Lino-Freedom's Flame. Scratched: Hickory Made, Eponine, Missawlet, Zola B. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Torch Carrier121668-16-25-½1-1A. Cruz7.10. Looking...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Thursday October 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Trinni John (L), 124V. Lebron7-5-5Amzadali Jehaludi. 3Doo Wop Don (L), 121E. Zayas2-8-2Edward Plesa, Jr. 5Rain Suddenly (L), 114F. Calles9-5-xGustavo Amaya. 6Smiling Teufles (L), 121E. Prado7-8-xDaniel Hurtak. 7Dr. Roger (L), 121E. Jaramillo5-4-2Juan Avila. 8Ali Owns the Fight (M), 117R. Diazx-x-xJavier Morzan. 2nd-$24,000, Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds &...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Meadowlands Results Friday October 1st, 2021

2nd-$25,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.610, 47.180, 1:10.420, 1:35.720, 00.000, 1:42.050. Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Kitten's Joy-All Star Heart. Scratched: Social Group. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Heza Kitten121655-hd5-15-21-11-¾M. Sanchez9.404.203.603.70. Thomond Park124566-66-156-252-½2-5I. Castillo5.403.805.70. Lion Charmer121322-1½2-12-1½3-2½3-1¾P. Lopez3.205.20. Papa Honor116443-hd3-hd3-hd5-34-5J. Panaijo15.80. Fly...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday October 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Damisela (L), 110L. Mbatha3-5-5Donovan Raymond6/1. 4Rockin Anna Rollin (L), 120A. Bocachica2-1-6Jeff Runco1/5. 5Merry Maid (L), 122V. Rodriguez8-9-5William Jones, Jr.10/1. 6Whycantthisbelove (L), 122A. Rios-Conde6-6-6George Heath15/1. 2nd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Blue...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Friday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Isaac Mattson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF Vimael Machin on the 10-day IL. Selected INF Pete Kozma...
NFL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Entries, Tuesday October 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Honorable Lilly (L), 120A. Flores3-6-3James Day3/1. 2Modern Muse (L), 120C. Oliveros4-3-8Greg Wolfe6/1. 3Love Happy (L), 120J. Monserrate, Jr.5-5-3Devan Ewell, Sr.30/1. 4Bee Wings (L), 120G. Rodriguez4-1-1Jay Bernardini5/1. 5Flowzano (L), 120O. Mayta3-8-1Jay Bernardini9/2. 6Loopy (L), 123A. Diaz1-2-2Wilfrido Montano4/1. 7Cafe Mischief (L), 120A. Gonzalez1-2-6Kevin Fletcher20/1. 8Bobbobsbaby (L), 120R....
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

LOB_Tampa Bay 8, New York 6. 2B_Torres (22), Stanton (19). 3B_Kiermaier (7). HR_Cruz (32). SB_Díaz (1), Arozarena (17). Holmes pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. HBP_Peralta (Kiermaier). WP_McClanahan. Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez. T_3:25....
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

Laurel Park Early Entries, Tuesday October 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Forever Leonor , 121N. Figueroa Martinez7-11-7Ercira Alarcon15/1. 2Ritmo de Las Olas , 121C. Bobadilla Rebolledo7-9-5Alberto Pinochet12/1. 3Quema Esas Cartas , 121L. Rodriguez3-7-2Nelson Norambuena5/2. 4Grande Pipe , 126L. Rojas Aranguren3-3-5Carlos Cordova Araya8/1. 5Zampatrolli , 126V. Villagra4-5-10Erik Montecinos12/1. 6Ascot Diva , 121A. Zuniga10-8-4Nelson Norambuena30/1. 7Agent Salt ,...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Results Saturday October 2nd, 2021

2nd-$23,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 46.770, 1:12.860, 00.000, 00.000, 1:27.090. Science Friction111431-hd1-21-1½1-1½F. Calles28.8012.007.4013.40. Shes a Gift118242-½2-½2-2½2-2½E. Jaramillo4.403.402.00. She Is Royalty118676-½5-hd5-33-2¼L. Reyes6.2012.50. Dolcisima118154-14-4½3-hd4-nkD. Boraco4.30. Aleida118515-1½6-26-15-1G. Martinez19.60. Overthebluesky118767776-½M. Meneses4.70. More Mucho118323-33-24-½7S. Camacho2.00. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $64.10; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $54.30; Quinella (2-4)...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Boston 4, Washington 2

E_Bell (5). DP_Boston 0, Washington 1. LOB_Boston 9, Washington 12. 2B_Thomas (15), Stevenson (6). HR_Renfroe (31), Dalbec (25), Escobar (4), Mercer (2). Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, James Hoye; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T_3:25. A_32,521 (41,339).
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 6

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Phillips in the 5th. b-homered for Treinen in the 7th. c-singled for Suter in the 8th. 1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th. E_T.Turner (16). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Cain (13), Wong (32), Escobar (23). HR_T.Turner 2 (27), off Lauer; Beaty (6), off Gustave. RBIs_Cain (36), Narváez (49), Wong (50), Escobar (89), L.Urías (75), Vogelbach (24), T.Turner 5 (73), Beaty (36), Muncy (93). SB_Wong (12), Yelich (9), Hiura (3), Bellinger (3). CS_L.Urías (1).
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

Ons Jabeur on to semis at Chicago as career year continues

CHICAGO (AP) — Ons Jabeur had never beaten Elina Svitolina, but Svitolina had never faced the new, improved Jabeur, who is in the midst of a career season. Jabeur, who came into the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic ranked a career-best 16th, fell behind 4-1 in the first set before rallying for a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the sixth-ranked and top-seeded Svitolina on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Tunisian won her 43rd match of the year, tying her with second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka for the most on the WTA Tour.
CHICAGO, IL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Top-seeded Andrey Rublev reaches San Diego Open semifinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-seeded Andrey Rublev beat No. 6 Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-5 on Friday to reach the San Diego Open semifinals. Chasing a tour-leading fifth title of the season, Rublev will face fourth-seeded Cameron Norrie, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Denis Shapovalov. In the other quarterfinals, second-seeded Casper...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy