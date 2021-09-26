Emerald Downs Results Saturday September 25th, 2021

CHICAGO (AP) — Ons Jabeur had never beaten Elina Svitolina, but Svitolina had never faced the new, improved Jabeur, who is in the midst of a career season. Jabeur, who came into the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic ranked a career-best 16th, fell behind 4-1 in the first set before rallying for a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the sixth-ranked and top-seeded Svitolina on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Tunisian won her 43rd match of the year, tying her with second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka for the most on the WTA Tour.

