Gambling

BC-Results Lone Star-8-Add

By Equibase
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

8th_$13,440, cl, 3YO up, 4f, clear. Off 9:27. Time 2:02.15. Fast. Scratched_Dynotron, Tessio. Also Ran_Jess Pleasure, Fast as N Eagle, Newarcos Legacy, Won Big Bang, Lockhart Lion. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-10-1) 3 Correct Paid $123.20. Exacta (1-7) paid $245.60. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-8-2) paid $337.39. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-8) paid $386.55. Consolation Double (10-3) paid $3.40. Consolation Double (10-5) paid $6.40. Daily Double (10-1) paid $98.20.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair-3-Add

3rd_$4,900, , 2YO, , rain. Off 1:56. Time 1:70.10. Fast. Scratched_Its a Lethal Design. Also Ran_Chicks Betty Boop, Runraeleerun, Page Pro, Cd Otta Rock N Roll, Vvr Honey Honey, Cd Jetting to Victory. dq_Cd Jetting to Victory (2-9). $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $19.80. Quinella (7-8) paid $30.20. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-10-ALL) paid $143.19. $0.5 Trifecta (8-ALL-ALL) paid $3.05.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Fort Pierre Entries, Sunday

1st_$15,000, alc, 3YO up, 5f. 2nd_$4,320, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 5f. 3rd_$4,320, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 2½f. 4th_$15,000, stk, 3YO up, 2½f. 5th_$4,320, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5f. Dance for Ransom124Crimson Jet124. Master Juba124Mitchell County124. Xavier Davey124Big Macintosh124. 6th_$3,500, alc, 3YO, 2½f. Riii Gedit124Shrimpee124. Im Chasin Wagons124Apollitical Stunner124.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Charles Town Results Friday

1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f, clear. Off 7:15. Time 0:53.98. Fast. Scratched_Woodsong's Castle. Also Ran_Driven to Succeed, Just Ask Me. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $20.50. $1 Superfecta (5-1-3-6) paid $127.70. $1 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $52.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Thursday October 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Trinni John (L), 124V. Lebron7-5-5Amzadali Jehaludi. 3Doo Wop Don (L), 121E. Zayas2-8-2Edward Plesa, Jr. 5Rain Suddenly (L), 114F. Calles9-5-xGustavo Amaya. 6Smiling Teufles (L), 121E. Prado7-8-xDaniel Hurtak. 7Dr. Roger (L), 121E. Jaramillo5-4-2Juan Avila. 8Ali Owns the Fight (M), 117R. Diazx-x-xJavier Morzan. 2nd-$24,000, Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds &...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Laurel Race Course Results Friday October 1st, 2021

6th-$33,475, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.190, 45.730, 57.960, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.230. Trainer: Emanuel Geralis. Winner: CH F, 3, by Uncle Lino-Freedom's Flame. Scratched: Hickory Made, Eponine, Missawlet, Zola B. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Torch Carrier121668-16-25-½1-1A. Cruz7.10. Looking...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Golden Gate Fields Results Friday October 1st, 2021

7th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.800, 49.120, 1:13.720, 1:26.340, 00.000, 1:39.130. Scratched: Runnin Diva, Splashing, Say It With Roses. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Paige Runner124242-1½2-1½2-22-31-¾A. Espinoza3.402.402.200.70. Slew of Fashion120411-1½1-11-11-12-1¾A. Ayuso3.002.402.60. Convince124334-1½3-hd3-13-33-9¼P. Terrero2.209.90. Mollie O ' McEvoy124555554-74-3F. Monroy5.40. Yangtze River124123-hd4-24-155B. Pena8.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-6-3)...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Meadowlands Results Friday October 1st, 2021

2nd-$25,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.610, 47.180, 1:10.420, 1:35.720, 00.000, 1:42.050. Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Kitten's Joy-All Star Heart. Scratched: Social Group. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Heza Kitten121655-hd5-15-21-11-¾M. Sanchez9.404.203.603.70. Thomond Park124566-66-156-252-½2-5I. Castillo5.403.805.70. Lion Charmer121322-1½2-12-1½3-2½3-1¾P. Lopez3.205.20. Papa Honor116443-hd3-hd3-hd5-34-5J. Panaijo15.80. Fly...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Will Rogers Downs Results Combined Friday

1st_$15,000, stk, 3YO up, , cloudy. Off 12:01. Time 4:51.44. Muddy. Also Ran_Jnl Water to Wine, Teejus Livin, Mario Cat Tale. Exacta (5-6) paid $13.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-2) paid $11.71. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $9.10. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$14,900, alc, 3YO up, , cloudy. 3...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Results Friday October 1st, 2021

1st-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 23.450, 48.010, 1:01.070, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.680. Loyal Louie122333-½3-½4-½2-1½C. Sutherland1.60. Emicrack123454-½2-hd2-½3-1¼E. Zayas3.40. The Gladiator123245-hd6-25-1½4-4H. Berrios3.00. Gunman123711-11-11-hd5-2½R. Maragh6.80. C. P. A. Genius12266776-36-11¾E. Jaramillo11.60. Factorino123522-14-177A. Arroyo11.20. 1 (1)Venerate32.609.804.40. 3 (3)Loyal Louie3.202.60. 4 (4)Emicrack3.00. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $46.50;...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday October 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Damisela (L), 110L. Mbatha3-5-5Donovan Raymond6/1. 4Rockin Anna Rollin (L), 120A. Bocachica2-1-6Jeff Runco1/5. 5Merry Maid (L), 122V. Rodriguez8-9-5William Jones, Jr.10/1. 6Whycantthisbelove (L), 122A. Rios-Conde6-6-6George Heath15/1. 2nd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Blue...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Laurel Park Early Entries, Tuesday October 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Forever Leonor , 121N. Figueroa Martinez7-11-7Ercira Alarcon15/1. 2Ritmo de Las Olas , 121C. Bobadilla Rebolledo7-9-5Alberto Pinochet12/1. 3Quema Esas Cartas , 121L. Rodriguez3-7-2Nelson Norambuena5/2. 4Grande Pipe , 126L. Rojas Aranguren3-3-5Carlos Cordova Araya8/1. 5Zampatrolli , 126V. Villagra4-5-10Erik Montecinos12/1. 6Ascot Diva , 121A. Zuniga10-8-4Nelson Norambuena30/1. 7Agent Salt ,...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Entries, Tuesday

1st_$14,200, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 2nd_$18,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L X), 7f. 3rd_$12,400, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up, 7f. 4th_$8,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. Tiz Red Wine120My Victaurusecret120. Salt On the Rim120Cool Spring120. Jima's Gold120Miss Surprise120. Daily Feature120. 5th_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 6

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Phillips in the 5th. b-homered for Treinen in the 7th. c-singled for Suter in the 8th. 1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th. E_T.Turner (16). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Cain (13), Wong (32), Escobar (23). HR_T.Turner 2 (27), off Lauer; Beaty (6), off Gustave. RBIs_Cain (36), Narváez (49), Wong (50), Escobar (89), L.Urías (75), Vogelbach (24), T.Turner 5 (73), Beaty (36), Muncy (93). SB_Wong (12), Yelich (9), Hiura (3), Bellinger (3). CS_L.Urías (1).
MLB
CBS LA

Horse Euthanized At Santa Anita Park; 2nd In 2 Days

ARCADIA (CBSLA) – A 2-year-old gelding was euthanized after suffering a racing injury at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. Fight On Ron suffered an unspecified musculoskeletal injury during Friday’s third race, but was able to walk onto a medical transport for examination, according to a California Horse Racing Board report. However, the injury was determined to be unrecoverable and the gelding was euthanized. Fight On Ron finished fifth in the field of 10 in the five-furlong turf race for 2-year-olds who have not won a race. The race was the second for Fight On Ron, who finished third in a field of six in...
ARCADIA, CA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Boston 4, Washington 2

E_Bell (5). DP_Boston 0, Washington 1. LOB_Boston 9, Washington 12. 2B_Thomas (15), Stevenson (6). HR_Renfroe (31), Dalbec (25), Escobar (4), Mercer (2). Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, James Hoye; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T_3:25. A_32,521 (41,339).
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

Friday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Isaac Mattson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF Vimael Machin on the 10-day IL. Selected INF Pete Kozma...
NFL
midfloridanewspapers.com

No. 5 Iowa 51, Maryland 14

IOWA_Petras 1 run (Shudak kick), 14:57. IOWA_A.Bruce 8 pass from Petras (Shudak kick), 14:08. IOWA_Petras 1 run (Shudak kick), 10:53. IOWA_Pottebaum 2 run (Shudak kick), 5:46. IOWA_Goodson 67 pass from Petras (Shudak kick), 12:46. IOWA_FG Shudak 32, 8:35. MD_Jarrett 7 pass from Tagovailoa (Petrino kick), 6:01. Fourth Quarter. IOWA_Tracy 7...
IOWA STATE

