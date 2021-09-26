BC-Results Lone Star-8-Add

ARCADIA (CBSLA) – A 2-year-old gelding was euthanized after suffering a racing injury at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. Fight On Ron suffered an unspecified musculoskeletal injury during Friday’s third race, but was able to walk onto a medical transport for examination, according to a California Horse Racing Board report. However, the injury was determined to be unrecoverable and the gelding was euthanized. Fight On Ron finished fifth in the field of 10 in the five-furlong turf race for 2-year-olds who have not won a race. The race was the second for Fight On Ron, who finished third in a field of six in...

