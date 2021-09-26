CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Loni Love Defends Jeannie Mai After Ex-Husband Trash Talks Her

By Paul Meara
BET
BET
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeannie Mai’s ex-husband doesn’t seem to wish her well now that she’s moved on with a new man and is expecting a baby. After the 42-year-old announced he’s five months pregnant with her first child, a fan suggested her ex, Freddy Harteis, was “probably biting bricks and screaming” about the news.

www.bet.com

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeannie Mai
Person
Loni Love
Vulture

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Having a Baby With Husband Jeezy

The next generation of celebrity children continues to grow. Jeannie Mai Jenkins shared that she’s pregnant with her first baby on The Real this Monday. It’s her first child with husband Jeezy, who has two kids of his own. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!” she announced to her The Real co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais. The 42-year-old also discussed her journey to motherhood with Women’s Health, revealing that she had a miscarriage one month before their wedding in March after trying for a year and deciding to use in-vitro fertilization. One week after the wedding, while resuming IVF, she discovered she was pregnant. “It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” Jenkins told Women’s Health. Now, she’s “relieved” to share the news with her fans. “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself,” she told the magazine. “Our love is honest, pure, and safe … something I hadn’t felt as a child.” Watch the ladies of The Real squeal about their new baby co-host below.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

A ‘Real’ Surprise! Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Are Expecting

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. On the season premiere of The Real, Mai stepped out and revealed her growing baby bump in front of her castmates Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais and the audience. The baby is the first for Mai and the third for Jeezy, who has two children from a previous relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘We Were Manifesting’: Abby De La Rosa Says Pregnancy With Nick Cannon Was Planned After Miscarriage

People felt like entertainer Nick Cannon was “Wild ’N Out” when he started getting women pregnant at a prolific rate. The father of seven children has welcomed four children from three different mothers in the past year alone. One of the women, Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of Cannon’s twin sons, recently spoke about her and Cannon’s choice to become co-parents.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo
Idaho8.com

Jeannie Mai and husband Jeezy are expecting first child

After months of concealing her blossoming belly, Jeannie Mai Jenkins revealed Monday that she and her rapper husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. “The Real” co-host shared the news on Monday’s episode of her show. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing,” she said. “It’s...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Jeannie Mai Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump on The Real Return

On their first date, Jeannie told Jeezy that she didn't "plan on having kids" with him. The Real got off to quite the exciting start on Monday, as the show returned for its new season. Right at the top of the show, cohosts Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton made some...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

The Strange Way Loni Love Met Her Boyfriend

Loni Love found romance on the Internet — and she wants everyone to know it! She stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on September 21 and gushed over her boyfriend James Welsh, specifically about how they met. "'Cuz I met him online on Christian Mingle — even though we both not Christians, but we religious," she said to a laugh from the audience. "And we met on there and we've been together for three years and his name is James and he's the sweetest."
RELATIONSHIPS
thatgrapejuice.net

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Announce Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Jeannie Mai and Jeezy. For, the couple has announced that they are expecting their first child together. Mai first made the reveal on today’s episode of The Real moments ago…. The pair, who tied the knot in April, expanded on their happy news in a...
CELEBRITIES
bransontrilakesnews.com

Jeannie Mai Jenkins feels 'relieved' to reveal her baby bump

Jeannie Mai Jenkins feels "relieved" to have finally revealed her baby bump. The 42-year-old TV star and rapper Jeezy are preparing for the arrival of their first child, and Jeannie is glad that the news is now out in the open, after hiding it from the public for the last five months.
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

‘The Real’s’ Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Jeannie Mai announced that she is pregnant with husband Jeezy’s child; it’s their first child together. “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she told Women’s Health. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”. She revealed the announcement on The Real...
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy