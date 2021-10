The national spotlight will be on Lexington Saturday night when Kentucky hosts Florida at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 6 pm on ESPN. Every member of the BBN is all too well acquainted with heartbreak suffered at the hands of the Gators. Tonight is a good night to leave that ugliness in the past. Four of the eight matchups between Stoops and Florida have been decided by one score or less, yet the Wildcats still have not defeated the Gators in Lexington since 1986.

