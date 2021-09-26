Leona Mae Good Fisher

Ella Mae King was born November 3, 1943 on The Ridge in Leon County, Texas. She was the youngest daughter of Mary Katherine (Wilkins) & John Walter King. After Ella graduated from Centerville High School, she married Roy Bell. She and Roy had two daughters, Trenda Kay and Glenda Carol before they separated. In the years to follow, Ella pulled her shoulders back, lifted her chin up and carried on as a single parent to her two young girls. She was not a complainer and worked as a waitress at Madisonville Hospital and at the Halfway House in Centerville. This is where she met the love of her life, J.M. Boyd. They married and operated Boyd’s Texaco until his retirement.

LEON COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO