Leona Mae Good Fisher

Cover picture for the articleLEONA MAE GOOD FISHER 89, of Sissonville transitioned to Heaven on Friday, September 24, 2021. She was born at Belgrove, WV to the late Ova Roscoe and Bessie Thomas Good. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Michael Sterling Walker II and Connie Sue Fisher Berry; sisters Phyllis Burdette and Lorene Postlethwait. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 69 years, Arthur; children Karen Price (Terry) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Tom (Helen), Debbie Walker (Mike) and Connie Garnes (Steve) all of Sissonville; siblings Rex Good (Elaine) of Sissonville, Loretta Shuster of Plymouth, MN, Rondall Good of Stoneville, NC, Jerry Good (Reva) of Fayetteville, Judy Good (Tom) of Laurel, MD, David (Brenda) of Poca; brother-in-law Art Postlethwait of St. Albans; grandchildren Keri Pomeroy (Tony), of Sissonville, Tonya Criser (Brent) of Lancaster, OH, John Price (Jenn) of Hurricane, Ashley Price (Michael) of Cross Lanes, Nathan Garnes (Renae) of Sissonville, Jason Fisher (Sarah) of Charleston, Lindsay Walker (Adam) and Kristie Starr of Sissonville; 16 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

