HARRY (MICKEY) LASHUTKA, 94 of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, died peacefully at his second home in Glade Springs, West Virginia on September 17th, 2021. Mickey was born and raised in Lawrenceville, New Jersey where he lived until his retirement. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific Theater. Mickey was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 414 in Lawrenceville and a member of the Trenton Elks Lodge #105. He was retired from the Ewing Lawrence Sewerage Authority. Mickey enjoyed playing golf and was a previous member of Paupack Hills Golf and Country Club in PA., Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club in FL, and the Glade Spring Resort Golf and Country Club in WV. After the war, Mickey played Triple-A Minor League Baseball as a pitcher for Salisbury A's and later for the Savannah Indians and the Fayetteville Highlanders.