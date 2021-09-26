CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoVols247 Podcast: Another self-inflicted wound at The Swamp

By Wes Rucker
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a discussion on Tennessee’s loss at 11th-ranked Florida on Saturday night and what it means for the rest of this season?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount county Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the Vols’ 38-14 loss at The Swamp on Saturday night and what it means moving forward in the first season of the Josh Heupel era.

