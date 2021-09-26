CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Branchville, SC

COMMENTARY: Nixon haunts us today

By KEITH WEINER
Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

On Aug. 15, 1971, President Richard Nixon decreed the U.S. dollar would no longer be redeemable for the gold owed, even to foreign governments. This bad decision was a desperate attempt to avoid the consequences of previous bad decisions. Nixon decided to end gold convertibility. He claimed it was just...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Post

Pelosi on verge of cementing legacy as one of the most powerful members of Congress ever — or ending her career on a sour note

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) raised eyebrows this past week with a specific a phrase she uttered during a leadership team meeting. The massive agenda that Democrats were pushing, Pelosi told her colleagues, “was a culmination of my service in Congress.”. She repeated the phrase publicly later Thursday at her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Bill Maher defends Sinema, Manchin: Maybe they have 'their thumb more on the pulse on the average Democrat'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday defended maverick U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for not backing the Democrats' multitrillion-dollar spending spree. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by tackling the in-party fighting among Democrat lawmakers over the $1.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Branchville, SC
Times and Democrat

Today in history: Oct. 2

In 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court as the court opened its new term, and more events that happened on this day in history.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
William Mckinley
TheDailyBeast

Secret State Department Report Suggests Likely Cause of Havana Syndrome

A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
U.S. POLITICS
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Reserve#U S Gold#Gold Standard#Economy#The Federal Reserve Act
The Independent

Congress passes government funding bill that avoids shutdown

The House of Representatives passed a bill to keep the government running until 3 December.The Senate had passed what is known as a continuing resolution to keep the government open earlier in the day with 65 Senators voting in favour. This came after Republican Senators blocked a continuing resolution that would have also suspended the nation’s debt ceiling earlier in the week. The House voted for the same bill in the afternoon with 254 members supporting the resolution and 175 members voting against it. All 220 Democratic members voted for the bill along with 34 Republicans. The resolution takes one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?

An image shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden faked his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot “in a fake White House.”. Photos and videos show Biden did not fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. While receiving his third dose, he sat in front of a backdrop located in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex that has been used for previous events.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Whoopi Goldberg says Democratic Party sabotaged by far-left demands: 'We made ourselves the boogeyman'

Whoopi Goldberg said the Democratic Party is being sabotaged by far-left members. The cohosts of The View discussed the Democratic Party split in conversations surrounding the infrastructure and reconciliation packages, with some saying Democratic centrists such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are to blame for stalling the packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy