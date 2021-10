LISA MICHELLE (McINTOSH) GEORGE reunited with her beloved husband Jeff in Heaven on September 21, 2021. Lisa was born in South Charleston, WV, on October 1, 1968. In life, she was known for her radiant smile, bubbly personality, and endless kindness. She was a mother to all the children in her life, and a friend to anyone who knew her. She loved her family more than anything in the world.