polzin jump photo

Brookville’s Nathan Smith won’t be among the amateurs playing in next April’s Master’s at Augusta National Golf Course. Smith’s impressive run of two straight United States Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championships came to an end last Wednesday at Shadow Hawk Golf Course when he lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Randal Lewis. On his way to becoming the oldest Mid-Am champion at 54 years old, Lewis beat Smith in a 19-hole match to advance. Lewis never trailed against Smith, who had his Mid-Amateur consecutive-match winning streak stopped at 16. He led 2 up at the turn after holing a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 ninth. But Smith kept battling, winning the par-4 15th with a birdie and then knocking a 5-iron from 197 yards to 18 feet on the par-5 closing hole, where he holed the eagle putt to force extra holes. ... C-L senior Billy Kelley will prepare for Saturday’s second round of the District 9 Boys Golf Championship by quarterbacking his school’s football team on Homecoming Friday night. That’s not usual the way to prepare for a postseason golf event, but the Lions senior is no usual double-duty fall sports athlete. He’s good at both. Kelley proved that by shooting a 79 in Monday’s first round at Pine Acres Country Club. He earned the second-round berth as he’s one of four players tied for fourth place. ... In an otherwise basic 50-6 rout enjoyed by the Raiders over the winless Falcons, two events may have happened for the first time in Raiders history in the same game: Two punt or kick returns for touchdowns in the same game. Sophomore Zach Vroman returned a punt 51 yards in the first half and classmate Brodie Zacherl took the second-half kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown. It’s never happened in head coach Chris Dworek’s 16 years at the helm of the Raiders. In a rare play sequence, Vroman, as the holder on a point-after try, got up, rolled to his right and tried to throw a pass to the end zone. The pass was batted back to him and he ran it in from there. Officially, it’s a pass to himself.

BROOKVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO