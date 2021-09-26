CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

polzin jump photo

Courier-Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Polzin: The Wisconsin Badgers' failure to finish against good teams has become the program's identity. Paul Chryst has lost seven consecutive games to ranked opponents and is 5-7 overall over a 12-game stretch dating to late in the 2019 season. Mediocrity is becoming the program's identity.

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
Elkhart Truth

Jim Polzin: The story of the 'emotional' day Notre Dame QB Jack Coan moved out of Wisconsin

Seven men posed for a photo on the final day of January, five of them in uniform. Mike Coan was wearing a Notre Dame hooded sweatshirt and his son Jack went with a similar casual look, though his hoodie was basic and blue. Everyone else in the photo — all University of Wisconsin football players but none of them with the last name of Coan — had on T-shirts advertising Coan’s Landscaping, the family business in Sayville, New York.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
Courier-Express

Golf roundup: Raiders clip Chucks

BROOKVILLE — Led by Killian Radel’s 44, the Brookville Raiders golf team notched a 192-198 win over visiting Punxsutawney at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon. Bryce Rafferty (45), Owen Caylor (50) and Ian Pete (53) also made up the four-man score while Burke Fleming (54) and Logan Girt (57) also played.
BROOKVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badgers#The Wisconsin Badgers
Princeton Daily Clarion

packers photo

Packers give Elgton Jenkins ‘outside chance’ of playing vs. 49ers, list left tackle as doubtful. Green Bay can shift right tackle Billy Turner to left tackle and start Dennis Kelly in Turner’s spot on the right side, or they can leave Turner where he is and start Yosh Nijman on the left side.
NFL
Pennsylvania Almanac

Jumping jubilation

An award-winning journalist, Eleanor Bailey has been employed by Observer Publishing Company since 1982. She is the sports editor at The Almanac and a contributor for the Observer-Reporter.
SPORTS
Courier-Express

Sports in brief

STRATTANVILLE — The Redbank Valley youth football program finished 1-2 in their ABC League games last Saturday at Clarion-Limestone. The Juniors improved to 5-0 with a 46-12 win while the Seniors lost to fall to 0-5. The Bantams dropped a 6-0 decision and fell to 3-2. In the Junior win,...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Courier-Express

Ridgway surges past Punxsy for Homecoming victory

RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Elkers and Punxsy Chucks came into Friday night’s football game with two very different stories — the former looking to rebound from its first loss of the season last week and the latter looking for its first victory of 2021 — but both teams were hungry for a win on the Elkers’ Homecoming night, and it showed.
RIDGWAY, PA
Courier-Express

Every day is a new opportunity

As a lifelong New York Yankees fan, I have experienced many thrilling moments following this team. There have also been moments of let-down. One of those moments occurred on October 13, 1960, as the Yankees played the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh game of the World Series. This seven-game series was played between Oct. 5-13, 1960. I was in eighth grade at St. Joseph Grade School in Oil City, Pa. Most of my classmates and the nuns who taught us were Pirate fans. Our teacher, Sr. Elizabeth, O.S.B., let us listen to the game on the radio in our classroom.
MLB
Courier-Express

A look back

Brookville’s Nathan Smith won’t be among the amateurs playing in next April’s Master’s at Augusta National Golf Course. Smith’s impressive run of two straight United States Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championships came to an end last Wednesday at Shadow Hawk Golf Course when he lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Randal Lewis. On his way to becoming the oldest Mid-Am champion at 54 years old, Lewis beat Smith in a 19-hole match to advance. Lewis never trailed against Smith, who had his Mid-Amateur consecutive-match winning streak stopped at 16. He led 2 up at the turn after holing a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 ninth. But Smith kept battling, winning the par-4 15th with a birdie and then knocking a 5-iron from 197 yards to 18 feet on the par-5 closing hole, where he holed the eagle putt to force extra holes. ... C-L senior Billy Kelley will prepare for Saturday’s second round of the District 9 Boys Golf Championship by quarterbacking his school’s football team on Homecoming Friday night. That’s not usual the way to prepare for a postseason golf event, but the Lions senior is no usual double-duty fall sports athlete. He’s good at both. Kelley proved that by shooting a 79 in Monday’s first round at Pine Acres Country Club. He earned the second-round berth as he’s one of four players tied for fourth place. ... In an otherwise basic 50-6 rout enjoyed by the Raiders over the winless Falcons, two events may have happened for the first time in Raiders history in the same game: Two punt or kick returns for touchdowns in the same game. Sophomore Zach Vroman returned a punt 51 yards in the first half and classmate Brodie Zacherl took the second-half kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown. It’s never happened in head coach Chris Dworek’s 16 years at the helm of the Raiders. In a rare play sequence, Vroman, as the holder on a point-after try, got up, rolled to his right and tried to throw a pass to the end zone. The pass was batted back to him and he ran it in from there. Officially, it’s a pass to himself.
BROOKVILLE, PA
Courier-Express

100121-tuc-spt-uavolleyball-p1

Dilara Gedikoglu eager to help Wildcats as they make push for Pac-12 title. “One month ago, our goal was to be top six in the Pac-12. Then three weeks ago, to finish (in the) top four in Pac-12, and now we are like, ‘We need to win the Pac-12.’”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Courier-Express

Open the floodgates: Bulldogs plaster Rovers, 51-0

NEW BETHLEHEM — It was a back-and-forth battle for the first quarter and a half between visiting Brockway and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs last Friday night. Then the rest of the game happened. Once the Bulldogs got on the board, it was a barrage of scoring as they put up 36 points in a 5:31 span — 28 points of which were in just 1:49 — to take a decisive 51-0 victory on Homecoming Night.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Courier-Express

Tom Benson's children

METAIRIE, La. - Toward the end of his life, Tom Benson and his wife, Gayle, spent immense sums of time and money defending plans to leave her in control of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans after his death.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy