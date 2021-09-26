CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryder Cup results, scores: Live updates, standings, scoring, schedule, coverage for Day 3 today in 2021

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 Ryder Cup, which is being played in 2021, is underway from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin and will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know include scores, updates, schedule, how to watch and more. Follow RyderCup.com for the most up-to-date scoring information in addition to news, results and more.

2021 Ryder Cup scores, results, takeaways: Dustin Johnson quietly emerges as U.S. MVP, Jon Rahm drives Europe

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth went out third in Saturday morning foursomes as the United States went for Europe's heart in the third session of the event. After building a 6-2 lead on Day 1, both teams knew that a big U.S. performance in the morning would mean the 43rd Ryder Cup was effectively over. Spieth delivered what may be remembered as the knockout blow, and the U.S. got the 3-1 session win it needed. A 2-2 split in the afternoon four-ball sessions put the Americans up 11-5, a score upon which they will likely never look back.
Ryder Cup 2021 results, scores: Dustin Johnson remains undefeated as USA dominates again on Day 2

Team Europe wasn't giving up the fight heading into Day 2 of the 2021 Ryder Cup, but after Team USA went 3-1 in the foursomes morning round and split the four afternoon fourball matches, the defending champs' deficit was 11-5 heading into Sunday's singles play. The Americans need just 3.5 more points to capture the Ryder Cup trophy. Europe needs nine points to retain it.
Act of sportsmanship between Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood

Winning isn’t everything in the Ryder Cup. It’s also the great moments that come out of the competition. The greatest example was in 1969 – the Concession – when Jack Nicklaus came down the final hole at Royal Birkdale tied with Tony Jacklin. After Nicklaus made a par putt, he conceded Jacklin’s par, ending that Ryder Cup in a tie, which allowed Great Britain & Ireland (continental Europe joined the Ryder Cup in 1079) to retain the Cup.
Ryder Cup 2021 live updates: Team USA breaks record for most points scored in modern Ryder Cup

Few things are left to be decided on Sunday at Whistling Straits. Of them: A) the final margin of victory for Team USA and B) what to call this American beatdown. We have a few ideas, ala "War by the Shore" and "Miracle at Medinah": “Slaughter at the Straits,” “Dire Straits” (for the Europeans) or “The Wipe Out at Whistling.” ("Flushed at Kohler" is pretty good, too.)
Ryder Cup live blog: Updates, scores, highlights and more from Saturday at Whistling Straits

Day 1 of the Ryder Cup is in the books, and what did we learn? The U.S. and its rookies are in fine form, Europe has work to do, Bryson DeChambeau has been taking some crazy lines and Rory McIlroy is shockingly sitting out a session come Saturday morning. The U.S. leads 6-2 heading into the second day, but there’s no predicting what will happen next. Follow along with our live blog as the action unfolds.
World Long Drive Championship: Bryson DeChambeau THROUGH after nuking more bombs

Bryson DeChambeau has qualified for the next round of the Professional Long Driver's Association World Championship. DeChambeau cruised into qualifying for the round of 32 and will compete again tomorrow evening before they cut the field again. He will attempt to get into the final eight to cap off a...
Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky celebrate as golfer makes Ryder Cup history

Dustin Johnson celebrated his Ryder Cup triumph with a big smooch from fiancée Paulina Gretzky on Sunday as the U.S. captured the title for the first time since 2016. Johnson and Gretzky were seen embracing after Johnson’s day was done. One of the top U.S. golfers finished his Sunday singles matchup against Europe’s Paul Casey one up. With the win, Johnson entered a very exclusive Ryder Cup club with his dominant performance.
Get live Ryder Cup scores here

Click or tap here to see live Ryder Cup scoring. Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
