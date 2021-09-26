Ryder Cup results, scores: Live updates, standings, scoring, schedule, coverage for Day 3 today in 2021
The 2020 Ryder Cup, which is being played in 2021, is underway from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin and will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know include scores, updates, schedule, how to watch and more. Follow RyderCup.com for the most up-to-date scoring information in addition to news, results and more.sports.nbcsports.com
