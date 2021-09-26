Taylor's Take: Time to Reevaluate

The road woes continue for North Carolina. UNC loses in Atlanta to Georgia Tech by a score of 45-22 as the Yellow Jackets ran the Tar Heels off the field. Mack Brown said that to be a great team, you have to win on the road. I think it’s time to put the notion to bed that this is a great team. When you have the Jekyll and Hyde performances on a week to week basis, the reality is that this is a team that’s good enough to make a bowl game since you have a few great players sprinkled in throughout. Nothing more, nothing less and that’s disappointing because the expectations for this team were exceptionally high with 21 starters back from its Orange Bowl appearance.