CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Taylor's Take: Time to Reevaluate

By Taylor Vippolis
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road woes continue for North Carolina. UNC loses in Atlanta to Georgia Tech by a score of 45-22 as the Yellow Jackets ran the Tar Heels off the field. Mack Brown said that to be a great team, you have to win on the road. I think it’s time to put the notion to bed that this is a great team. When you have the Jekyll and Hyde performances on a week to week basis, the reality is that this is a team that’s good enough to make a bowl game since you have a few great players sprinkled in throughout. Nothing more, nothing less and that’s disappointing because the expectations for this team were exceptionally high with 21 starters back from its Orange Bowl appearance.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Fan Going Viral For What She Did During Wisconsin-Michigan Game

Wisconsin fans weren’t happy with the Badgers’ performance against Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin’s offense somehow reached a whole new level of prehistoric versus the Wolverines. Quarterback Graham Mertz was ineffective. The Badgers’ running game never got going. Oh, and did we mention their offense is in the stone age?
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bengals.com

Taylor-Made Takes: 'Win your division. That's what our mentality has to be'

As the Bengals and Steelers embark on another chapter of their long, rich rivalry, Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson sat down with head coach Zac Taylor to talk about how he expects Joe Burrow to bounce back and how his team is better built for AFC North games. GH: Did...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Sam Howell
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
austinnews.net

Texans won't activate Deshaun Watson if Tyrod Taylor misses time

If Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is unable to play Thursday against the Carolina Panthers, the team will not be turning to sidelined quarterback Deshaun Watson. Texans coach David Culley said Monday that even if Taylor is a no-go because of a left hamstring injury, former franchise and All-Pro...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football
247Sports

Georgia Tech Hosts Pitt

Georgia Tech and North Carolina meet today in Bobby Dodd Stadium at historic Grant Field. Kickoff is at noon ET and the game is on the ACC Network. Follow along on GoJackets.com, as we will have quarterly updates and analysis here. First Quarter -
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bengals.com

Taylor-Made Takes: 'We needed to see what it felt like'

After Sunday's 24-10 victory in Pittsburgh, Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson caught up with head coach Zac Taylor in a short week and they talked about turning the emotion on and off from Sunday to Thursday, Joe Burrow's long game and the rise of Logan Wilson to potential elite status.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
washingtonfootball.com

Taylor Heinicke Is All In For Taking On 'Game Manager' Role

The term "game manager" is thrown around a lot, and there are some negative connotations that come with it. The belief is that the "play it safe" approach might protect the football, but it comes at the cost of having a more explosive offense. To Washington Football Team head coach...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy