Police in Orange County, Florida announced during a press conference that they believe they have found a body believed to be that of missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano. "A body believed to be Miya Marcano has been discovered," the Orange County Sheriff's office tweeted on Saturday along with a clip of the press conference. "OCSO Dectectives have notified Miya's parents of this tragic news. Sheriff John Mina and the men and women of the Orange County Sheriff's Office extend our deepest condolences to Miya's family, friends and loved ones."

