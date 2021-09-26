Jameson Williams' big plays fuel Alabama's rout of Southern Miss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Fueled by three shots of Jameson, Bryant-Denny Stadium was buzzing Saturday night. Jameson Williams turned No. 1 Alabama’s 63-14 victory over Southern Miss into his own personal track meet. The speedy receiver became the first Crimson Tide player to return two kickoffs for touchdowns, bringing back the opening kick 100 yards before adding an 83-yard score in the fourth quarter. Williams also reeled in an 81-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young as he ended the night with a career-high 258 all-purpose yards.alabama.rivals.com
