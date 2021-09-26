CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SD eliminated: 'We did not reach our goal'

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO -- This isn't how the Padres envisioned it ending. More specifically, this isn't when they envisioned it ending. The Padres' 2021 playoff hopes ended just the same with a 10-8 loss to Atlanta in 10 innings on Saturday night at Petco Park. With seven games remaining, the Padres trail the Cardinals by eight games in the race for the second National League Wild Card spot -- cold hard math that officially eliminates San Diego from postseason contention.

