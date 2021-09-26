Out & About

Kathy Millhorn Hawk will be the new featured artist in the City Hall Gallery’s upcoming exhibit and sale, opening on Sept. 28. The gallery show, titled “God’s Canopy,” will showcase a collection of monotype prints and pastels featuring the outdoors, including landscapes and flowers. The “God’s Canopy” exhibition and sale will be on the first floor in the City Hall Gallery at 415 Broad St., Kingsport, from Sept. 28 to Nov. 29 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 423-392-8414.