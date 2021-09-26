Vespo's record day spoiled by Washburn in 47-41 shootout loss

Missouri Western quarterback Anthony Vespo throws a pass against Washburn on Saturday at Yager Stadium in Topeka, Kansas. Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW

TOPEKA, Kan. — Time and time again, Anthony Vespo and the Missouri Western offense answered the call.

But the Griffons had zero answers for a Washburn offense that scored touchdowns on seven of their first nine drives, spoiling Vespo’s record day and handing Western a 47-41 loss Saturday at Yager Stadium.

The Missouri Western sophomore quarterback making just his fifth regular season start threw for a program record 448 yards, surpassing Drew Newhart’s 412 yards against Truman State in 2010. Vespo completed 31 of 43 passes with a career-high four touchdowns and two second-half interceptions with the Griffons behind. Vespo threw 12 passes of 15-plus yards, showing off the big-play ability of the Griffons (2-2) all day long.

“You wanna win them all. Some things just don’t go your way sometimes,” Vespo said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff we need to work on on every side of the ball. We can always get better. Those two turnovers killed us. I thought we could’ve scored every time.”

But Washburn (3-1) avenged their first loss of the year to now-No. 16 Nebraska-Kearney by showing the same prowess on offense. Mitch Schurig completed 24 of 30 passes for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Washburn also had 12 plays of 15-plus yards and averaged 9 yards per play.

“It was two great offensive performances if you look at it,” Western head coach Matt Williamson said. “It was awesome. Their defense held just a little bit longer than ours did.”

In search of starting fast, the Griffon defense instead gave up two touchdown drives to begin the game on passing scores to James Letcher, Jr. and Connor Searcy. Thanks to three catches each by Traveon James and Tycen Gray, the Griffons were down 14-7 after one on Gray’s first career touchdown reception.

Vespo found a wide-open Cooper Burton for a 37-yard strike to tie the game on the opening drive of the second quarter.

Western forced a three-and-out thanks to a false start on fourth down by Washburn, and Shen Butler-Lawson, Jr’s fifth touchdown rush gave Western its first lead in the first half this season. Washburn tied the game at 20 at the half following a 30-yard touchdown pass to Peter Afful, one of two on the day.

The Griffons came out firing to start the third quarter. After Washburn’s Jacob Anderson was ejected for a targeting call tackling Vespo, the signal-caller threw a backwards pass to Burton. The former Benton quarterback then found Hezekiah Trotter for a 36-yard touchdown strike and 27-20 lead.

“We’ve been working on that in practice, and you know I’m dropping dimes,” Burton said. I didn’t really get a chance to at Benton. I told my boy Hezo that’s gonna be the first one, we’re gonna connect. That’s what we did.”

But Afful struck back with a 44-yard score two plays later as part of four-straight touchdown drives to open the second half.

Vespo’s third touchdown pass found Burton midway through the third before a Washburn rushing score. A Western punt was followed by a 33-yard passing score to Jace Williams, giving Washburn a 40-34 lead.

The Ichabods led 47-34 when Vespo threw his fourth touchdown with 1:02 to play, finding Traveon James from 32 yards out to get within six points. Western’s onside kick was unsuccessful, and a last-second lateral attempt down the field wasn’t enough.

James surpassed 100 yards for a second-straight game, catching 11 passes for 188 yards. Trotter joined the club with five catches for 122 yards. Burton finished with three total touchdowns on the day.

“I think we’re really starting to step up in our roles,” Vespo said. “We came in with a lot of young guys starting their first game. A lot of guys got their confidence up. We’ve got a long year ahead of us, so hopefully we see more of that.”

The Griffons totaled just 100 yards on 40 rushing attempts, rarely threatening on the ground. Western also failed to produce a turnover for the first time this year.

“I felt like we were dominating, got a lot of explosive players from explosive players,” Burton said. “You have those games where the defense struggles and the offense plays good. You have games where the offense struggles and the defense does good. We just need to get on the same page.”

Missouri Western will welcome in No. 2 Northwest Missouri State on Saturday night in Week 5.

Updated 5 hrs ago