When The Words Just… Pop Out At You.

“All modern American literature comes from one book by Mark Twain called ‘Huckleberry Finn,’” wrote literary giant Ernest Hemingway. But where did Twain come from?. The answer is clearer than most of the fabulism that surrounds an author of such renown. Twain was a man equally connected to the Old South as he was to the Old West, specifically the Old West of the gold and silver rushes. So, my drive to Virginia City, Nevada, was permeated with the excitement of a boy meeting his idol. Sure, it’s a touristy town. Staged gunfights? Check. Staged mine tours? Check. Staged train rides? Check, check. Despite all that, Virginia City is also the birthplace of Twain. Not the birthplace of Samuel Clemens, mind you, (he was born in Florida, Missouri, in 1835), but the birthplace of the writer Twain, in 1861. It was in that small tow and at the local newspaper, the Territorial Enterprise, that Clemens first signed a humorous travel yarn as Mark Twain. The rest of his story is the stuff of legends.

