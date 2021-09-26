CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When The Words Just… Pop Out At You.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Miniature monuments, testaments to the power of language and metaphors of imagination.” Thats how Stephen Doyle describes his angled scaffolding and interlocking constructions. We just call them dope. They look as if they grow directly from the bound pages, and sprawl out to comprise his Hypertexts series. They are unruly and enchanting reimaginings of how information is communicated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy