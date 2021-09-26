Brkic's last-second FG lifts No. 4 Oklahoma past W. Virginia
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Gabe Brkic's 30-yard field goal as time expired gave No. 4 Oklahoma a 16-13 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Oklahoma started its final possession at its 8-yard line with 3:39 remaining. Quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was booed by the home fans on several occasions, completed all six of his passes for 54 yards on the final drive to get the Sooners into scoring range. The final drive was 14 plays and 80 yards.www.perutribune.com
Comments / 0