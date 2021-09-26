Chara brothers both score in 6-1 Timbers' victory over RSL

“This last week of travel, the emotional impact that it had, you saw some tired legs out there for sure. A lot of times it looks like lack of effort and tiredness, but we didn’t do a very good job of winning first balls that were crossed in and we did a very poor job of winning second balls and we did very poorly in transition defense. We didn’t stop the play enough, we ran alongside guys and let them play out. Again, it was a team that we talked a lot about their counting-attacking, to sit deep and make it difficult. They want you to put balls in the box and if the shape behind the ball is not good, you are going to run the risk of what happened tonight. I think what we did really well in the last few games kind of let us down, that edge that we had, the repress that we had. We were winning second balls and maintaining a good structure. You go down 4-1 and at that point it's human nature to want to keep going and in our want to do that, we give up two more. The good news is that it’s three points. Whether you lose at the death or at home, it’s going to be disheartening. The most important thing is what is the response going to be like on Wednesday at home? That’s the most critical thing. The mentality has got to be there, the football has got to be there, the soul has got to be there, it’s all got to be there to win games in this league. Especially at this time of the season.”

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO