CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

All The Beautiful Drones.

DJ Storm's Blog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I see it as a kind of ‘zero trace’ version of land art where the environment remains untouched by the artist, and at the same time is presented in a sublime way which speaks to 19th century Romantic painting and science and fictional imagery,” said Wu to Colossal. The light from his GPS-enabled drones create a halo effect around some of the presented cliffs and crests when photographed using a long exposure. An elegant circle of light traces the flight of the drone, leaving a mark only perceptible in the resulting photograph. You can see more of Wu’s landscape photography on his Instagram.

djstormsblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewed.com

The Best Photography Drones of 2021

Have you ever been out on a hike and wondered what the beauty around you looks like from above? Photography drones let you capture a bird’s-eye view, giving you a new perspective on your surroundings and your place within them. Depending on what you’re looking to do, photography drones have...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IFLScience

Seeking A New And Exciting Hobby? Explore All That This $70 Drone Has To Offer

Are you a budding photographer or videographer? Perhaps you're a techie looking for a hobby that'll get you out of the house and encompass your love of scientific ingenuity? Look no further than a drone. Yup, drones are the latest technological craze that is literally taking over the skies. These fun gadgets are one of the hottest and fastest-growing recreational activities out there, and here's how you can get your hands on one.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape Photography#Long Exposure#Land Art#Halo Effect#Gps
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
WOMI Owensboro

Old Photograph Shows Ghostly Figure of a Child In Kentucky Creek

When I started writing articles for our websites, I began researching and joining groups on Facebook for topics I'm interested in writing about. One of the first Facebook groups I joined was Haunted History of Kentucky. Once I joined that group, I became fascinated with photos that are taken and then, when looked at later, show something that nobody saw at the moment the photo was captured.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Pregnant Woman Performs DIY Abortion Using Kitchen Utensils After Watching YouTube Videos

A 24-year-old woman in India allegedly performed an abortion on herself at home with the help of kitchen utensils, guided by YouTube videos. The woman, who became pregnant after being raped by her boyfriend, underwent a self-induced abortion in the seventh month of her pregnancy. The police have launched an investigation into the incident that happened in the state of Maharashtra, The Times Of India reported.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Crater of Diamonds visitor finds 4.38-carat yellow diamond

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A California woman visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond after less than an hour of searching, officials said. Arkansas State Parks said Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay was visiting the park with her husband on Thursday and had...
SCIENCE
CNET

Ocean drone caught inside Hurricane Sam captures hair-raising video

Hurricane Sam is the strongest storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season so far, though it's fortunately not threatening to make landfall. While we've seen Sam churning from orbit, we now have some extraordinary new footage from inside the Category 4 storm. Autonomous ocean vehicle company Saildrone is working with...
ENVIRONMENT
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘Start Turning Down Roles That Are Meant for a Dark Skin Actor’: Netflix Gets Called Out for Colorism after Zazie Beetz is Casted as Stagecoach Mary

Netflix recently unveiled its trailer for its upcoming western film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie is based on real historical outlaws and cowboys and features an all-Black cast, but one star’s inclusion has sparked outrage from fans eager to see the project. FX’s “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz is set...
TV & VIDEOS
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
districtchronicles.com

Daniel Mickelson, an actor and model, died at the age of 23.

Another day, another Hollywood loss to mourn. Many pioneers and rising stars have left the entertainment industry in recent months. The deaths of public figures have become a painful reality, from Bunny Wailer to TikTok creator Swavy. Daniel Mickelson, an actor and model, has unfortunately joined the ranks of our fallen stars.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy