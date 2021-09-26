Farm and Food: The old economics of new agriculture: drive or be driven

For the past several months, I have had the privilege of interviewing and writing about a few of the farmers in Carlton County. Summer is an extremely busy time for them, but they graciously sat down, answered my questions and shared their stories. I regret that I could not include every farmer in the county, but I believe that by informing readers about the lives of a few of them, understanding and appreciation will spread to all of those who work the land in our county. My main goal was to honor our neighbors who labor tirelessly to provide us with wholesome, locally grown food.

CARLTON COUNTY, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO