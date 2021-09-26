CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farm and Food: The old economics of new agriculture: drive or be driven

Hawk Eye
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent, number-laden bulletin posted on the University of Illinois website Farmdoc Daily caught my attention for two reasons. First, its data, drawn mostly from several U.S. Census of Agriculture, paints a troubling picture of U.S. agriculture today. More importantly, that picture suggests American ag policy needs to make “strategic” changes to meet new challenges — climate change and new global competitors are two — that U.S. farmers and ranchers will confront.

www.thehawkeye.com

Shropshire Star

New president for agricultural showpiece event

Organisers insist it will be full steam ahead for an agricultural show's return next year after announcing a new president. Neil Furniss has been elected as the president of the Newport and District Agricultural Society, organisers of the Newport Show. He is looking forward to next year’s show, with the previous two events cancelled due to the pandemic.
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Requa Farms

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Blaze Requa and his family have been involved in Idaho’s agricultural scene for quite some time. “My family has been in this valley for over a hundred years,” said Requa, “we settled here in 1912, six generations, just getting it done.”. In all that time,...
La Grande Observer

Farm to farm: Water from NE Oregon data centers reused for agriculture

UMATILLA — The tiny city of Umatilla and the internet giant Amazon have come up with a unique use for the cooling water from the company’s massive server farms. They are using it irrigate the region’s other farms — the kind that grow crops. Perched along the Columbia River in...
Wright County Journal Press

Farm to school food safety - new resources

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. Food safety is sometimes a topic that is seen as creating a bottleneck or barriers for a farm selling to a new market, like a school or an institution. A farm might lack a food safety verification like a GAP audit that some buyers require, or sometimes a buyer thinks that local food is not legal to use in their food service setting. Two new resources help clarify what is required and what is allowed under Minnesota state food code when farms sell to markets like schools and other institutions.
Williston Daily Herald

Spotlight on economics: agri-food trade and climate change

Climate change is a phenomenon affecting many regions of the world, causing global warming and changes in precipitations patterns. As argued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), climate change has strong impacts on incomes and economic activities, although heterogeneous across countries. Among economic activities, agriculture is one of the most negatively affected by climate change but also a main driver of changes in climate.
capitalpress.com

Researchers study women's impact on agricultural economics

An influx of women in the field over the past four decades has increased the relevance of the topics that agricultural economists study, a recent article says. Susan Offutt, a retired chief economist at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, and Jill McCluskey, director and regents professor in Washington State University's School of Economic Sciences, recently published an article, "How women saved agricultural economics."
thecentersquare.com

Nebraska Farm Bureau president: Biden administration not sensitive to agriculture

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration's proposed American Families Plan would fund improvements in education, child care, health care and family leave through a series of tax hikes, including raising the capital gains tax. One proposal that would affect farmers in particular would eliminate the so-called "stepped-up basis" that...
natureworldnews.com

Robotic Farmers: Can AI Farming Make Agriculture More Sustainable?

According to one Silicon Valley firm, artificial intelligence-powered robots might farm more sustainably than traditional agriculture. An agricultural technology start-up is a company that develops and sells agrarian technologies. Iron Ox's goal, according to the company, is to make the worldwide agriculture industry carbon neutral. They've also just raised €47 million ($53 million) from a group of investors, including Bill Gates.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

New grant program supports local food and farming infrastructure

RICHMOND — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a new grant program designed to support equitable and sustainable local food systems for small-scale agricultural producers, farmers markets, and food hubs. It is a new component of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. This Infrastructure Program competitively awards matching grants...
RICHMOND, VA
geneticliteracyproject.org

Farms of the future: Precision growing, smart robotics and AI usher in new era of agriculture

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Smart solutions allow farmers to exactly understand the crop needs and plan activities correspondingly, which saves costs and reduces environmental pollution...
bloomberglaw.com

Agriculture Equity Panel Takes on Racial Disparities in Farming

Some farmers and ranchers from marginalized communities previously lost out on Agriculture Department assistance and other opportunities, and a new commission within the agency is tasked with correcting those disparities. Since 1885, the agency’s policies have largely been shaped by White male leaders. Only one woman and one Black man...
Phys.org

New vertical farms will tackle global food challenges, and are set to be used by retailers, caterers and schools

A next generation "vertical farming" system is being developed which will address global food challenges by using hi-tech growing methods to produce high quantities of nutritious fresh crops all year round. The system—which grows vegetables, salads and fruit, stacked vertically and without the need for soil—is being designed and engineered...
pineknotnews.com

Francy That: Farm stories show the value of local agriculture

For the past several months, I have had the privilege of interviewing and writing about a few of the farmers in Carlton County. Summer is an extremely busy time for them, but they graciously sat down, answered my questions and shared their stories. I regret that I could not include every farmer in the county, but I believe that by informing readers about the lives of a few of them, understanding and appreciation will spread to all of those who work the land in our county. My main goal was to honor our neighbors who labor tirelessly to provide us with wholesome, locally grown food.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
uconn.edu

Agricultural, Resource Economics Ph.D. Student Wins USDA Fellowship

Dongin Kim, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, was recently awarded a prestigious national fellowship from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Kim was one of 65 recipients of an Education and Workforce Development fellowship from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. This USDA program...
investing.com

U.S. Agriculture Chief Urges Farm Co-Ops to Toughen Cyber Defenses

(Bloomberg) -- Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack urged U.S. agricultural cooperatives to “harden” defenses against cyber attacks after Iowa’s New Cooperative Inc. was targeted in a ransomware attack last week. “We want to make sure during this harvest that we don’t have any additional disruptions as a result of systems being...
Sentinel-Echo

Agriculture Commissioner advocates for farming industry

"America spends less money on food each year than any other country in the world." That was the quote of Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles to members of the London - Laurel County Chamber of Commerce last week. But despite its many agricultural benefits, many Kentuckians still suffer from food...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

