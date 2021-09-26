CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Menahga, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25

Minnehaha Academy def. West Lutheran, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Watertown-Mayer def. Belle Plaine

Apple Valley Invite=

11th Place=

Stillwater def. Moorhead, 25-18, 25-13

13th Place=

Champlin Park def. Prior Lake, 22-25, 27-25, 16-14

15th Place=

Bloomington Jefferson def. Apple Valley, 25-8, 25-16

Championship=

Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9

Consolation=

Champlin Park def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-20, 26-24

East Ridge def. Stillwater, 25-18, 25-18

Lakeville North def. Lakeville South, 21-25, 27-25, 15-6

Marshall def. Chaska, 25-15, 25-17

Northfield def. Moorhead, 25-16, 25-15

Prior Lake def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-12

Fifth Place=

Marshall def. Lakeville North, 25-17, 25-22

Ninth Place=

Northfield def. East Ridge, 17-25, 27-25, 15-8

Semifinal=

Eden Prairie def. Shakopee, 25-20, 25-23

Wayzata def. Eagan, 19-25, 25-15, 15-8

Seventh Place=

Chaska def. Lakeville South, 25-23, 25-17

Third Place=

Eagan def. Shakopee, 25-16, 25-13

Class A Showcase=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Fosston, 25-16, 25-17

Canby def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-20, 25-23

Canby def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-15, 25-9

Kittson County Central def. Lake of the Woods, 25-17, 22-25, 15-8

Lake of the Woods def. Fosston, 25-20, 25-9

Legacy Christian def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10

Legacy Christian def. Fillmore Central, 23-25, 25-17, 15-9

Legacy Christian def. Mabel-Canton, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13

MACCRAY def. Cleveland, 25-17, 25-19

MACCRAY def. Lake of the Woods, 25-16, 25-19

Mabel-Canton def. Cleveland, 25-17, 27-25

Mabel-Canton def. Henning, 19-25, 25-19, 15-9

Mayer-Lutheran def. Henning, 25-14, 25-13

Mayer-Lutheran def. Minneota, 22-25, 25-14, 15-12

Mayer-Lutheran def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-11, 25-10

Minneota def. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 25-9, 25-13

Minneota def. Canby, 25-14, 23-25, 15-11

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Kittson County Central, 25-14, 25-18

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-15

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Fosston, 25-10, 26-24

Class AA Showcase=

Barnesville def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-13

Barnesville def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-16, 25-22

Belle Plaine def. Litchfield, 25-19, 25-22

Caledonia def. Redwood Valley, 25-15, 23-25, 15-5

Cannon Falls def. Belle Plaine, 25-18, 25-23

Cannon Falls def. Caledonia, 25-20, 25-19

Cannon Falls def. Litchfield, 25-12, 27-25

Concordia Academy def. Pequot Lakes, 25-23, 25-14

Concordia Academy def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-17, 14-25, 15-6

Jackson County Central def. Caledonia, 25-10, 22-25, 15-12

Jackson County Central def. Concordia Academy, 25-20, 25-20

Maple Lake def. Cannon Falls, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11

Maple Lake def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10

Mounds Park Academy def. Barnesville, 25-16, 25-22

Mounds Park Academy def. Maple Lake, 25-21, 25-19

Mounds Park Academy def. Winona Cotter, 25-7, 25-13

Norwood-Young America def. Winona Cotter, 23-25, 25-10, 15-4

Pequot Lakes def. Belle Plaine, 25-23, 25-22

Redwood Valley def. Litchfield, 25-23, 25-14

Redwood Valley def. Norwood-Young America, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Cannon Falls, 25-21, 22-25, 15-4

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Jackson County Central, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Pequot Lakes, 25-22, 25-15

Watertown-Mayer def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-13, 25-20

Crookston Tournament=

Championship=

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Warroad, 25-12, 16-25, 15-13

Fifth Place=

East Grand Forks def. Climax/Fisher, 23-25, 25-23, 17-15

Pool A=

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Climax/Fisher, 25-20, 25-12

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Crookston, 25-19, 25-22

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-16, 25-22

Climax/Fisher def. Crookston, 25-21, 25-21

Climax/Fisher def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-19, 25-22

Kelliher/Northome def. Crookston, 25-17, 21-25, 15-13

Pool B=

East Grand Forks def. Bagley, 25-20, 25-12

Stephen-Argyle def. Bagley, 25-10, 25-21

Stephen-Argyle def. East Grand Forks, 25-18, 25-20

Warroad def. Bagley, 25-22, 25-14

Warroad def. East Grand Forks, 19-25, 25-18, 15-3

Warroad def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-16, 8-25, 15-10

Seventh Place=

Bagley def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-22, 25-15

Third Place=

Stephen-Argyle def. Crookston, 25-9, 25-14

Dassel-Cokato Tournament=

Championship=

Rockford def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-19, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Mankato East def. Melrose, 25-14, 25-15

Pool A=

Dassel-Cokato def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-22, 28-26

Dassel-Cokato def. Melrose, 25-20, 23-25, 16-14

Dassel-Cokato def. Spring Grove

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Melrose, 19-25, 25-15, 15-12

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Spring Grove, 25-15, 25-19

Melrose def. Spring Grove, 25-14, 22-25, 15-10

Pool B=

DeLaSalle def. Kimball, 25-21, 26-28, 15-12

DeLaSalle def. Mankato East, 25-21, 25-23

Mankato East def. Kimball, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9

Rockford def. DeLaSalle, 25-17, 25-22

Rockford def. Kimball, 25-20, 18-25, 15-11

Rockford def. Mankato East, 25-22, 25-14

Seventh Place=

Spring Grove def. Kimball, 25-19, 25-19

Third Place=

Eden Valley-Watkins def. DeLaSalle, 25-13, 25-13

Duluth East Invite=

Brainerd def. Calumet, Mich., 16-25, 25-17, 15-9

Brainerd def. Nevis, 25-16, 13-25, 15-13

Brainerd def. Princeton, 25-18, 25-15

Calumet, Mich. def. Duluth East, 26-24, 23-25, 15-11

Calumet, Mich. def. Princeton, 25-20, 25-19

Duluth Denfeld def. Deer River, 25-16, 25-14

Duluth East def. Deer River

Esko def. Superior, Wis., 25-17, 15-25, 15-10

Forest Lake def. Deer River, 25-9, 25-10

Forest Lake def. Esko

Grand Rapids def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-10, 25-11

Grand Rapids def. Forest Lake, 25-22, 25-19

Grand Rapids def. Superior, Wis., 30-28, 25-17

Menahga def. Parkers Prairie, 17-25, 25-9, 25-18

Nevis def. Duluth East, 25-23, 25-15

Parkers Prairie def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16

Princeton def. Nevis, 25-22, 25-17

Superior, Wis. def. Deer River, 25-11, 25-13

Hastings Invitational=

Albany def. St. Paul Central, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12

Albany def. Visitation, 25-15, 25-16

Anoka def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-14

Anoka def. St. Paul Central, 25-11, 25-10

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Albany, 25-20, 25-17

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Visitation, 25-20, 25-17

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 19-25, 25-22, 15-9

St. Croix Lutheran def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-11

St. Croix Lutheran def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-16, 25-16

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Central, 25-22, 25-13

St. Paul Central def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-7

Visitation def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-21

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Albany, 20-25, 25-8, 15-11

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-15

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Visitation, 25-13, 25-12

Northland Invite=

Laporte def. Indus, 25-10, 25-22

Laporte def. Northland, 25-23, 25-14

Northland def. McGregor, 25-21, 25-18

Ogilvie def. Indus, 25-9, 25-9

Ogilvie def. McGregor, 25-10, 25-12

Ogilvie def. Northland, 25-10, 25-17

Parkers Prairie Invite=

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Northern Freeze, 25-18, 25-14

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. West Central, 25-16, 25-21

New London-Spicer def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-16, 21-25

New London-Spicer def. Northern Freeze, 25-21, 25-9

New London-Spicer def. West Central, 25-13, 22-25

Northern Freeze def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12

West Central def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-17, 25-21

West Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-19, 25-17

Pierz Tournament=

Floodwood def. Mora, 25-16, 23-25

Holdingford def. Rush City, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle def. Floodwood, 25-11, 25-11

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle def. Mora, 25-18, 25-17

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle def. Zimmerman, 25-19, 25-20

Pierz def. Holdingford, 25-22, 19-25, 25-12

Rush City def. Pierz, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15

Zimmerman def. Floodwood, 25-15, 25-8

Zimmerman def. Mora, 25-23, 25-21

Sibley East Invite=

Nicollet def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-15, 25-10

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Chisago Lakes, 28-26, 25-10

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-12, 25-13

Championship=

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Sibley East, 25-13, 25-6

Consolation Bracket=

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-12

Pool A=

Chisago Lakes def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-23, 14-25, 15-8

Sibley East def. Chisago Lakes, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8

Sibley East def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-12, 25-20

Pool B=

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. G-F-W, 23-25, 25-14, 15-8

Nicollet def. G-F-W, 25-15, 25-10

Nicollet def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-15

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. G-F-W, 25-12, 25-13

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-18, 25-14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Nicollet, 25-16, 25-18

Semifinal=

Sibley East def. Nicollet, 25-14, 25-22

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Chisago Lakes, 28-26, 25-10

St. Anthony Tournament=

Pool A=

Delano def. Breck, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20

Delano def. Totino-Grace, 25-16, 25-16

Maranatha Christian def. Delano, 25-14, 23-25, 15-9

Park Center def. Totino-Grace, 25-16, 20-25, 15-12

Totino-Grace def. Breck

Pool B=

Kasson-Mantorville def. Pine Island, 25-20, 25-20

Kasson-Mantorville def. South St. Paul

Pine Island def. South St. Paul

South St. Paul def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-11

Pool C=

Kasson-Mantorville def. Breck, 25-12, 25-16

Kasson-Mantorville def. Maranatha Christian, 25-10, 25-6

Maranatha Christian def. Park Center, 25-11, 28-26

Maranatha Christian def. St. Anthony, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15

Park Center def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 26-24

Pine Island def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-21, 25-23

Rushford-Peterson def. Breck, 25-13, 25-17

Rushford-Peterson def. Maranatha Christian

Rushford-Peterson def. St. Anthony, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17

St. Anthony def. South St. Paul, 25-10, 25-20

St. James Tournament=

Pool B=

Edgerton def. Madelia, 25-17, 25-12

Edgerton def. St. James Area, 25-20, 25-20

LeSueur-Henderson def. Edgerton, 25-19, 25-23

United South Central Tournament=

Championship=

New Richland-H-E-G def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 30-28, 25-22

Fifth Place=

Albert Lea def. Maple River, 29-27, 25-20

Navy Pool=

Albert Lea def. Blue Earth Area, 24-26, 26-24, 15-8

Albert Lea def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-23, 19-25, 15-11

New Richland-H-E-G def. Blue Earth Area, 25-19, 25-16

New Richland-H-E-G def. United South Central, 25-22, 25-15

United South Central def. Albert Lea, 25-13, 22-25, 15-8

United South Central def. Blue Earth Area, 25-17, 25-22

Red Pool=

Maple River def. Blooming Prairie, 25-19, 25-21

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Blooming Prairie, 25-13, 25-19

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Maple River, 25-14, 23-25, 15-12

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Blooming Prairie, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Maple River, 25-18, 25-22

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-17, 20-25, 15-10

Seventh Place=

Blooming Prairie def. Blue Earth Area, 25-16, 25-14

Third Place=

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. United South Central, 25-16, 25-18

Virginia Invitational=

Cloquet def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 26-24, 25-15

Cloquet def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-19, 25-22

Championship=

Cloquet def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-10, 25-11

Semifinal=

Cloquet def. Northeast Range, 20-25, 25-19, 16-14

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

