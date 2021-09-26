CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays beat Twins 6-1; stay 2 back in AL wild-card race

By MIKE COOK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdAHN_0c8JTO5Y00
1 of 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Teoscar Hernández, Marcus Semien and George Springer homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays held their position in the playoff chase by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-1 Saturday night.

Robbie Ray (13-6) scattered three hits in six innings as the Blue Jays ended a three-game slide.

Toronto stayed two games behind Boston and New York in the AL wild-card race with seven games remaining.

“We did what we do tonight,” Semien said. “ … We knew we have our ace on the mound and put up some more runs and do our thing.”

Semien hit his 43rd home run in the sixth for a 3-1 lead. That ties him with Davey Johnson of Atlanta in 1973 for the most home runs in a season by a second baseman.

Springer snapped an 0-for-16 skid with a two-run shot in the seventh. It was his 18th of the season and first since Sept. 11.

“I never seen the dugout so happy to see George hit that ball because we know he can be that guy to carry us for the next seven games,” manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Ray, who leads the AL with a 2.68 ERA and tops the majors with 244 strikeouts, gave up one run and fanned six.

“It’s kind of been my focus all year is coming in putting up zeroes, giving my team a chance to win and especially tonight knowing that this is pretty much a must-win ball game for us to stay where we are, stay in this thing,” Ray said. “To be able to go out and do that was huge.”

“He can win the Cy Young,” Montoyo said.

Minnesota scored on a sacrifice fly in the first and had runners on in four of the next five innings. Ray escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the sixth, ending his outing by getting Miguel Sanó to foul out and Nick Gordon to line out. The Twins were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

“When you’re facing a guy like this, you definitely have to capitalize every opportunity you can because you’re only going to get so many,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

Hernández homered and Santiago Espinal scored on a double by Randal Grichuk, coupled with an error by right fielder Brent Rooker, for a 2-1 lead in the second.

Out since Sept. 14 with a left abdominal strain, Minnesota starter John Gant (5-10) came off the 10-day injured list and allowed two runs — one earned — in three innings.

MINNESOTA’S MORNEAU

Former 1B Justin Morneau was inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame.

The native of New Westminster, British Columbia, hit .278 in 11 years with the club. Morneau ranks second on the Twins all-time list in games played at first base (1,124), third in home runs (221), sixth in RBI (860), and eighth in hits (1,318) and walks (501). The American League MVP in 2006 also was a four-time All-Star. He finished his 14-year career with stints in Pittsburgh, Colorado and with the White Sox, and was inducted in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. He remains with the Twins as a special assistant to baseball operations and part-time analyst on the team’s television broadcasts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Joakim Soria was placed on the COVID-related injured list and LHP Kirby Snead was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. … Montoyo said OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. might not return to the lineup until Tuesday. Gurriel’s hand was stepped on by a teammate during an outfield play Thursday and he received stitches in his middle finger.

Twins: To make room for Gant, RHP Joe Ryan was placed on the family medical emergency/bereavement list.

Toronto RHP Alek Manoah (7-2, 3.36) and Twins RHP Griffin Jax (3-4, 6.75) are Sunday afternoon’s scheduled starters. Manoah has allowed just two earned runs and six hits over 14 innings across his past two starts.

___

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

AL wild-card race: Red Sox, Blue Jays collect critical wins; Mariners also in action

Entering Wednesday's slate of games, the American League wild card picture remained in flux. The New York Yankees continued their series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a two-game lead for the top spot. The Boston Red Sox, meanwhile, were attempting to fend off the Seattle Mariners (just a half-game back) and end a four-game losing streak against the Baltimore Orioles. The Oakland Athletics, still theoretically alive, had their own reasons for trying to upend the Mariners' recent run.
MLB
Asbury Park Press

Yankees mash way to huge series win over Blue Jays, take command of AL Wild Card race

TORONTO – Aaron Judge’s first-pitch, first inning home run was colossal by any measure, sailing an estimated 455 feet to center field at Rogers Centre. But for all its awe-inspiring majesty, it produced just one run against Robbie Ray. From there, the Blue Jays’ ace lefty had a trouble-free Thursday...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
CBS Sports

Yankees vs. Blue Jays score: Live updates from AL wild-card race; Red Sox lose series vs. Orioles

Only four days remain in the 2021 MLB regular season, and the American League wild-card race is going down to the wire. Entering Thursday's action, the Yankees held a one-game lead over the Red Sox for the top spot with Boston clinging to a half-game lead over the Mariners and one-game lead over the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays face the Yankees at home Thursday, while the Red Sox visit the Orioles in Baltimore. Both games are rubber games. The Mariners are idle Thursday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Joakim Soria
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
John Gant
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
George Springer
Person
Justin Morneau
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Al
FanSided

4 players on the St. Louis Cardinals playoff roster bubble

The St. Louis Cardinals need to decide whom to cut from the 28-man roster for the playoff run. The term “long shot” would have been kind to describe the St. Louis Cardinals’ chances of making the postseason just one month ago. But the Cardinals of September have been a ferocious bunch, scratching, clawing and pecking their way into the second National League Wild Card position. Say what you will about the expanded playoffs, but this year, I’m glad they exist.
MLB
The Big Lead

Dodgers Fan Fights With Police at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers fans haven't exactly covered themselves in glory during the 2021 MLB season. They've fought with opposing fans, security guards and, most often, each other. We've documented it all year long. But we may have gotten the coup de grâce on Friday, when a fan of the boys in blue attempted to brawl with cops.
MLB
The Associated Press

Bichette powers Jays past Yanks, AL wild card race tightens

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette homered twice, including a tiebreaking drive off Clay Holmes in the eighth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Yankees 6-5 Wednesday night, tightened the AL wild-card race and ended New York’s seven-game winning streak. Marcus Semien hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

592K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy