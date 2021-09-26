CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Kikanovic, Javier López score, Earthquakes beat LAFC 2-0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanovic and Javier López each scored a goal to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-0 victory over LAFC on Saturday night.

The Earthquakes (8-9-9) have won two straight and are tied with LAFC (9-11-6) and Vancouver (8-8-9), each three points behind seventh-place Real Salt Lake.

Kikanovic broke through three defenders and past goalkeeper Tomás Romero for an easy tap in the 3rd minute. Two minutes into the second half, Marcos López crossed to Javier López, who fired his left-footed shot into the back of the net from short range for his 11th goal of the season.

LAFC’s Cristian Arango headed a ball to Danny Musovski, but he put his attempt off the side netting. LAFC has lost two straight following three consecutive wins.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
News-Democrat

George Fochive scores go-ahead goal. Timbers beat LAFC 2-1

George Fochive scored the go-ahead goal on a header in the 68th minute and the Portland Timbers beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Sunday night. The Timbers (11-10-4) moved into fifth place in the Western Conference and extended their undefeated streak to five games. Dairon Asprilla had an early goal...
MLS
KGO

Earthquakes shut out LAFC for second straight win

Javier "Chofis" Lopez scored a goal and added an assist, leading the host San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC on Saturday night. Benji Kikanovic also scored for San Jose (8-9-9, 33 points), which moved just outside of playoff positioning in Major League Soccer's Western Conference and is tied with LAFC (9-11-6, 33 points).
MLS
lafc.com

Player Availability Report | LAFC at San Jose Earthquakes 9/25/21

LAFC is on the road again for a clash against San Jose at 7:00pm PT (My13 KCOP, Estrella TV, 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera). Here is the Kaiser Permanente Player Availability Report for LAFC’s regular season match against the Quakes:. PLAYER AVAILABILITY REPORT. QUESTIONABLE:. F...
MLS
lafc.com

Preview | LAFC at San Jose Earthquakes 9/25/21

RADIO: 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App (Audio), KFWB 980 AM. LAFC head coach Bob Bradley has said for several weeks now that every game the Black & Gold plays for the rest of the season is “like a playoff game”. And now with just nine matches remaining in the 2021 season, LAFC continues to fight for a playoff position. It is a fight that took a step back on Sunday in Portland when the Black & Gold suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Timbers in an intense and frustrating match.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristian Arango
Person
Marcos López
Person
Danny Musovski
angelsonparade.com

Tremor troubles: San Jose Earthquakes 2, LAFC 0

Every match is like a final. That's not hyperbole either. With only eight matches left in the season, and the Western Conference tighter than seating space in clown car, every match is a must-win. Which is why the 2-0 loss to the San Jose Quakes is so heartbreaking. LAFC started...
MLS
lafc.com

MLS Recap | LAFC 0-2 San Jose Earthquakes 9/25/21

The San Jose Earthquakes punished LAFC for a pair of failed clearances, scoring early in each half en route to a 2-0 victory over their California rivals at PayPal Park Saturday night. In a battle of squads trying to push above the playoff line in the Western Conference, San Jose...
MLS
sjearthquakes.com

MATCH PREVIEW: Earthquakes return to PayPal Park to host LAFC

The San Jose Earthquakes seek their fourth-straight victory over Los Angeles Football Club on Saturday, Sept. 25 at PayPal Park, presented by Valley Health Plan. Saturday’s game will be the second of three matchups between San Jose and LAFC in 2021. The Quakes defeated LAFC 2-1 at home on Aug. 8 with goals from defender Nathan and midfielder Chofis.
MLS
eastgreenwichnews.com

Boys Soccer: SK Beats EG, 2-0

Above: Carson Paull #16 with a header. This game was end-to-end action, with both teams playing well. It all came down to attempts made and goals in. SK ended on top 2 to 0. “Other than two mistakes that we made on free kicks, we played very well defensively against South Kingstown. Griffin Gee in goal made a few very good saves,” said Coach Pat McGuirl. “They are a top team and I think we were able to move the ball well at times. We are working on ball possession and we have seen real progress in the last few weeks. Stephen Timperley and Carson Paull are both very skilled and they have been leading the team on the field.”
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Lafc#San Jose Earthquakes#Ap
USA Today

Mukhtar scores 2 goals, Nashville beats Miami 5-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored two goals to reach 12 on the season and Nashville beat Inter Miami 5-1 on Wednesday night. Nashville (11-3-11), coming off its third loss of the season, avoided dropping back-to-back games for the first time this year. Miami (9-11-5) has lost consecutive games following a six-match unbeaten run.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Strikers score as Strasbourg beats Metz 3-0 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Habib Diallo scored twice after strike partner Ludovic Ajorque netted early on as Strasbourg beat Metz 3-0 in the French league on Friday. Ajorque put the Alsace-based side ahead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute following a foul on midfielder Dimitri Lienard. Diallo finished well...
UEFA
Kansas City Star

Parks, Castellanos score as NYCFC beats FC Cincinnati 2-1

Keaton Parks and Valentín Castellanos each scored a goal to help New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night. Castellanos netted his 12th goal of the season when he converted from the penalty spot to give New York City (11-8-5) a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.
MLS
Citizen Tribune

Omar Gonzalez scores in 79th, Toronto beats Nashville 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Omar Gonzalez scored in the 79th minute and Toronto FC beat Nashville 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. The 6-foot-5 defender managed to contort his body to get a leg to a Yeferson Soteldo free kick as he crashed the goal. Soteldo took the free kick quickly after captain Michael Bradley put the ball down.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
amherststeelecomets.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Lakewood 2 – 0

The Amherst Steele boys varsity soccer squad knocked off a tough Lakewood team on Saturday, 2-0. Blake Kubasak put the Comets up early when he dribbled up the right sideline, beat two defenders and buried a shot in the back of the net. Minutes later, Kadin Love was taken down in the box for a penalty kick and calmly placed it in the corner of the goal. Miles Gerard, Maikel Ramirez, and Tristan Harrell were stellar defensively for the Comets and Kyle Dumais turned away six shots, including a PK, to earn his third shutout of the season. Amherst Steele improved to 4-6-1 on the season and hosts SWC rival Olmsted Falls on Wednesday.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Daily Herald

Lod, Finlay each score as Minnesota United beats Dynamo 2-0

MINNEAPOLIS -- Robin Lod scored the fastest goal in franchise history, Ethan Finlay also had a goal and Minnesota United beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday night. Lod slipped behind the defense and put away a one-touch shot - off a pass by Franco Fragapane - to open the scoring just 51 seconds into the game. Adrien Hunou's goal in the second minute of a 1-0 win over Portland on June 26 had been the fastest goal in Minnesota United history.
MLS
thedallasnews.net

LAFC, Earthquakes meet with eyes on playoff line

LAFC (9-10-6, 33 points) is one point out of the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference going into this weekend's action. LAFC was unbeaten in four consecutive games and had a three-game winning streak until a road loss to the Portland Timbers last Sunday. Difference-makers Eduard Atuesta and Carlos Vela are questionable to play at San Jose due to injuries.
MLS
angelsonparade.com

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC: Odds, game thread

LAFC had a stumble last time out, when some old issues reared their ugly head in a road loss in Portland, but they are back on the horse on Saturday, when they are scheduled to take on the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park. LAFC’s loss to the Portland Timbers...
MLS
wnewsj.com

Felicity scores late, beats Blanchester 3-2

BLANCHESTER — A late goal by Felicity was the margin as the Cardinals defeated Blanchester 3-2 Thursday in boys soccer action at Barbour Memorial Field. The SBAAC National Division match puts Blanchester at 0-9-1 overall and 0-5 in the division. Felicity is 5-4 overall, 2-4 in league play. “Despite the...
WTOP

Beric, Navarro score in Fire’s 2-0 victory over NYCFC

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Robert Beric and Federico Navarro scored and the lowly Chicago Fire beat New York City FC 2-0 on Wednesday night for their first victory in a month. Gabriel Slonina, 17, made two saves for his first win, second straight shutout and third in five starts for Chicago (7-15-6).
MLS
Derrick

Lewandowski scores 2 as Bayern hammers Dynamo Kyiv 5-0

MUNICH (AP) — A 5-0 victory in the Champions League with two goals from Robert Lewandowski. Just another evening's work for Bayern Munich. The win Wednesday over Dynamo Kyiv marked the ninth game in succession that Bayern scored three or more goals across all competitions. Lewandowski has been crucial to the impressive attacking output under new coach Julian Nagelsmann, with 13 goals in nine games.
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

592K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy