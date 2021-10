See the awesome power of nature is on full display as Kilauea Volcano erupts again on Hawaii’s Big Island. And the photos of it are haunting. The U.S. Geological Survey said that it detected an eruption Wednesday in the Halemaumau crater at the top of the volcano, the New York Post reported. It’s the first major eruption for the Kilauea since 2018. That eruption destroyed more than 700 homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate. Though, this eruption isn’t near any homes or residents.

