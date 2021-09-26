CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Sanders powers Oklahoma State past No. 25 Kansas State 31-20

By JOHN TRANCHINA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fv131_0c8JT6Hj00
1 of 7

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders completed 22 of 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, leading Oklahoma State to a 31-20 victory over No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday night.

Jaylen Warren rushed for 123 yards on 27 carries and added 81 yards on four receptions for Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). Sanders also scored a rushing touchdown as Oklahoma State’s defense stifled Kansas State’s potential comeback attempt.

“I made sure I stayed and I watched some extra little film this week, I just wanted to play better,” said Spencer, who threw for just 82 yards last week in a 21-20 win over Boise State. “I feel like we all played better, everybody. Heck of a job by the defense. I’m happy we won and I’m just excited to see how much further we can progress.”

The Cowboys failed to score in the second half for the second consecutive contest.

After compiling 294 yards of total offense and building a 31-10 advantage late in the second quarter, Oklahoma State went cold, gaining just 54 yards in the third quarter, including four consecutive three-and-out possessions.

“In the second half, we really weren’t trying to do that, in fact we talked about not doing that,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of letting up with a big lead. “We didn’t block as well for a quarter and a half. Fortunately, defense was playing good, we started to get a pass rush going in the second half and get some pressure on those guys.”

Kansas State had been ranked 20th in the country in total defense, and that showed in the second half.

“I thought our defensive line played much better in the second half than we did in the first half,” added Kansas State coach Chris Klieman. “I thought our linebackers and our skills kids in the secondary were able to get off blocks and make some tackles. It’s a good running back we faced, and Sanders was really tough today.”

Deuce Vaughn, who entered the game leading the Big 12 and ranked eighth in the nation with 371 rushing yards, gained just 22 yards on 13 carries for Kansas State (3-1, 0-1). Vaughn did collect a team-high 73 yards and a TD on five receptions.

“We’ve got to be better. We rushed the football last week exceptionally well and then it sets up everything else,” Klieman said. “When we’re not able to rush the football, then we’ve got to design some things, whether it’s spreading people out, to get people open.”

TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: After five consecutive games of 200-plus rushing yards dating to last season, the Wildcats gained just 62 on the ground, including minus-3 in the second half. With starter Skylar Thompson out due to injury, Kansas State used two quarterbacks, with each having some good moments and some not-so-good. Will Howard started and was 4-of-12 passing for 50 yards. He also lost a fumbled snap late in the first quarter that was recovered by Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez in the end zone for a touchdown. He ended up leading the Wildcats in rushing yards with 28 on three carries. After Howard got hurt, Jaren Lewis came on in the second quarter and completed 10 of 19 passes for 148 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Howard came back in a couple of times but couldn’t keep going and Lewis returned several times.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys got receiver Tay Martin back in the lineup and it made a big difference in their passing game. The “super senior” returned after missing the previous two games due to injury, giving Sanders more options and the ability to run a more balanced offense. The Cowboys had just 13 pass attempts last week while running the ball 57 times, in part because they were missing four key receivers. But this time, OSU maintained a somewhat even equilibrium, rushing 43 times versus 34 throws. Martin had six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in the first half and ended up with nine catches and 100 yards overall.

“He’s played a lot of football, so he becomes a threat out there,” Gundy said of Martin’s return. “Most of the time, they kept two people out there with him, which allows us to rush the football more.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With the loss, Kansas State will undoubtedly drop out of the poll. Oklahoma State, which received votes and was several spots out of the top 25, should probably make it in on the next poll.

DEPT. OF DEFENSE

Oklahoma State’s defense came up with another strong performance with the game on the line. In the fourth quarter, after K-State had already whittled a 21-point deficit into an 11-point disadvantage, the Cowboys held the Wildcats to minus-six yards of offense and forced three straight 3-and-out possessions. Overall, Kansas State was just 2-for-12 on third downs.

“We bottled up (Vaughn), he’s difficult to bring down, we were able to crowd the line of scrimmage more, because we were playing really well on our corners and in coverage,” said OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. “(Howard) went out a little bit, so that took out some of the quarterback run game and that made them a little more one-dimensional.”

Kansas State: Things don’t get any easier for the Wildcats, as they return home to take on No. 4 Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys play their fourth home game of the season, hosting Baylor.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
Tulsa World

OSU 31, No. 25 Kansas State 20: Cowboys remain undefeated as Sanders tosses 2 TDs

STILLWATER — Three touchdowns in a 3:17 span powered Oklahoma State’s 31-point first half and propelled the Cowboys to a 31-20 win over No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium to improve to 4-0. The Cowboys recorded season highs with 31 points scored, 481 yards gained on offense and Spencer Sanders’ 344 passing yards. It leaned on a defense that held the visiting Wildcats to 62 yards rushing to overcome a scoreless second half in the Big 12 opener.
KANSAS STATE
Tulsa World

Three things we learned from OSU's 31-20 win over Kansas State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State poured a season-high 31 points on No. 25 Kansas State in the first half alone Saturday night, and it was enough to paper over a scoreless second half and send the Cowboys to a 31-20 win at Boone Pickens Stadium. Spencer Sanders threw for 344 yards...
KANSAS STATE
crescentcitysports.com

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders named Manning Award Quarterback of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Spencer Sanders, a redshirt junior from Oklahoma State University, has been selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. He earns the honor over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Facebook contest. Sanders, a Denton, Texas native, completed 22-of-34...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kslsports.com

Baylor Romney Injury Among Observations From BYU Win vs Utah State

PROVO, Utah – The 13th ranked BYU Cougars are taking the wagon wheel back to Provo after taking down the Utah State Aggies 34-20. Tyler Allgeier was unstoppable en route to a career high 218 yards with three touchdowns on 22 carries. It’s only the 15th 200 yard rushing game by a BYU running back in program history.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Howard, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Mike Gundy
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ap#Cowboys#Osu
247Sports

What Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said about Oklahoma State

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has not had much success against Oklahoma State since taking over in Manhattan prior to the 2019 season. He is 0-2 in his first two meetings with the Cowboys, but almost evened his record last season with a close 20-18 loss at home. Klieman and the Wildcats get a chance to avenge that loss on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Kickoff inside Boone Pickens Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will air on Big 12 Now / ESPN+.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma State football updates depth chart against Kansas State

STILLWATER, Okla. — The injuries continue to pile up for Oklahoma State with senior safety Tre Sterling being the latest added to the list that will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Mike Gundy said after Saturday's win at Boise State. The Cowboys are waning thin at wide receiver as freshman Jaden Bray joined Tay Martin and several others that were inactive in the last game.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Austin's 3 TDs Power Memphis Past Mississippi State, 31-29

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Calvin Austin scored three second-half touchdowns including a questionable 94-yard punt return in the fourth quarter as Memphis rallied for a 31-29 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday. The victory and Austin’s punt return culminated a wild final three-plus minutes that included onside kicks, penalties and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Daily Sentinel

Appy State rallies past Herd, 31-30

BOONE, N.C. — Not nearly as epic as the last time, but it was still another disastrous fourth quarter collapse. For the second consecutive week, the Marshall football team entered the fourth period with a lead and eventually watched it disappear Thursday night as host Appalachian State scored 10 unanswered points down the stretch to claim a 31-30 non-conference victory at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
BOONE, NC
cowboysrideforfree.com

Cowboys tame K-State in 31-20 win

With questions surrounding Mike Gundy, Kasey Dunn and the Cowboy offense after the past three games, the Cowboys started the first half off with a bang. Scoring 24 of the Cowboys 31 points in the game. (Malcolm Rodriguez recovered a fumble in the end zone for the other touchdown.) The Cowboys did not score in the second half for the second straight week but still covered against the Wildcats from Little Manhattan, 31-20.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pistolsfiringblog.com

10 Stats to Know Following OSU’s 31-20 Win Over Kansas State

Oklahoma State did not score a single point in the second half on Saturday, but a win to get to 4-0 on the season was never really in doubt as the Cowboys — as they are wont to do — played the field position game beautifully and dominated on defense down the stretch.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

592K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy